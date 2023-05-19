The Woodstock Land Conservancy (WLC) will soon start developing trails for its newest acquisition, 30.4 acres in West Hurley. The land is part of a triangle-shaped area between Basin and Dike roads and Route 28A.

The organization plans to highlight the rail corridor north of the Ashokan Reservoir.

George and Christy Martin, who purchased the property some 50 years ago, had always wanted it preserved. They recently donated the land to WLC in the hopes it would be enjoyed by future generations.

WLC executive director Andy Mossey said land donation was “one of the more selfless things” people can do.

WLC is working with Kingston Land Trust for information about the area’s history. Mossey said it is also cooperating with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection to provide a parking area for public access. Until a designated parking lot and trails are developed, the public is discouraged from accessing the parcel.

On a recent walk of the property, Mossey pointed out that a rock cut that formed a route for the Ulster & Delaware Railroad would provide a cool, shaded area for hiking. The tracks originally went westward from the new land acquisition through Old West Hurley before the reservoir was built. Some of the old homes — and the rail tracks —were moved northward before the land was flooded by the City of New York.

Donations to WLC for trail development will be matched up to $25,000. For information, contact info@woodstocklandconservancy.org, call 845-679-6481 or visit woodstocklandconservancy.org.