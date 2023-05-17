The Woodstock Public Library celebrated the one-year anniversary of voters approving the bond for a new building by showcasing the new 10 Dixon Avenue building last Saturday, May 13 with an afternoon of tours, food and entertainment.

Visitors enjoyed treats from Dixon Roadside, Overlook Bakery and Nancy’s of Woodstock Artisanal Creamery. Live music was provided throughout the day.

The library has launched a new website, 10dixonave.org, to provide information on its new home, complete with floor plans, project updates and details on naming gifts, purchasing bricks or making a donation.