Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger announced today that she has appointed Roseann Daw as Commissioner of Finance. Daw comes to Ulster County with over 25 years of accounting and managerial experience, including in all aspects of accounting and in office management, and staff supervision. The appointment is subject to approval by the County Legislature.

“Roseann Daw has the integrity, leadership skills, and decades of experience necessary for this important position, and I know that she will hit the ground running on Day 1,” said Metzger. “I am confident that Rosann will lead the finance department with a commitment to open and transparent government, and will ensure the highest level of efficiency and accountability.”

“I am excited and honored to be chosen for the position of Commissioner of Finance for the County of Ulster and look forward to working with and being a part of the County Executive’s team in strengthening the County’s financial health,” said Daw.

Daw has been serving as the Controller of Ellenville Regional Hospital for the past seven years and has garnered more than 25 years of solid accounting experience with an emphasis on strong internal controls, and improved, streamlined processes. She has previously held the positions of Fiscal Administrative Officer for the County of Sullivan and Assistant Controller for Sullivan County Community College. She holds a Bachelor of Professional Studies in Accounting from Empire State College and a Master of Business Administration degree from SUNY New Paltz, and is a Certified Payroll Professional. Daw currently lives in Neversink with her fiancée and son.