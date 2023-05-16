Wed. 5/17

Possessed at Upstate Concert Hall in Albany 5:30pm.

Fred Gillen Jr at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Americana Supper Club with The Sunburst Brothers. Old-timey good times featuring danceable country, rock blues and soul. Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Bennett Harris at The Dutch in Saugerties, 6:30pm.

Gong Bath w Samer Ghadry at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

The Music of Cream & Clapton at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Billy Wakeman / Ick / Nite Music / HollyO at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Lex Grey & The Urban Pioneers at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Thu. 5/18

Bob Stump at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

RPM- Rap- Music-Poetry at Seasoned Gives The Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Third Thursdays Open Mic at Unison Arts & Learning Center in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Line Dancing with Doubledeeduke at The Partition in Saugerties, 6:30pm.

The Moral Panic Variety Hour at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Equipment Pointed Ankh / Mike Donovan (Sic Alps) / Throne Down at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Jazz Thursdays – Bob Arthurs at 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Will Bernard, John Medeski & Friends. Will Bernard’s funky, bottom-heavy soul-jazz expertly intertwines with John Medeski’s improvisational mastery across a dizzying array of piano and organ styles. The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

The Carrie Zazz Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Setting Sun Record Release Show at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fri. 5/19

Gartucky Karaoke Night at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 5pm.

Mike La Falce at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Bella Kay at Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Miles Brothers Band at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Bobcat at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

90s Dance Party w/DJ Scissor. Experience the nostalgia of the 90s with the best music, fashion, and dance moves of the decade. Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Jason Gisser at Di’vine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm.

Shades at Newburgh Brewing, 7pm.

A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7pm.

Ibex Clone / Patois Counselors / The Sews at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Leola at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Chamber Music on the Hudson at the Senate Garage in Kingston, 7pm.

Isle of Klezbos Live Music for Jewish American Heritage Month at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Rachel Ana Dobkin / Dylan Doyle Band at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan and Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi at The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30pm.

The ReLaTiVeS do The Rolling Stones at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Tip at the Dogwood in Beacon, 8pm.

Who Are You: Tribute to The Who at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Masters Of The Telecaster with Jim Weider, GE Smith & Larry Campbell. The namesake twangy guitar wielded by true masters, including GE Smith of the Saturday Night Live band. Bearsville Theater, 8pm.

Bosco & The Storm At Silk Factory in Newburgh, 8:30pm.

Sara Milonovich & Daisycutter / Jeff Wilkinson at Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Sat. 5/20

Brunch: Eugene Tyler Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Conor Wenk’s Bluegrass Brunch at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

The Deadbeats at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

The Lost Cowboys. Seasoned musicians playing original songs and covers of Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, and Marshall Tucker. The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 6:30pm.

A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7pm.

Guerilla Toss / Aubrey Haddard / Jme Smith. Bonkers indie rock with pop overtones, acid-drenched psychedelic synths, adventurous vocal melodies, quirky chord changes and spazzy yet danceable beats. Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Lost Angeles: The Ultimate 80’s Arena Rock Experience / Strange Years / Blue Plate Special / Skyward Fall at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Horton / Regusis Quartet at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Music for a Greener World Fundraising Event at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Ethan Levy at 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Salsa Night with Cuboricua! at The Falcon in Marlboro, 8pm.

HVP: The Planets at Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Graham Parker at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

DJ Ethical Drift at District Social in Beacon, 8pm.

Willie Nile Band. “The unofficial poet laureate of New York City”. Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Community Rave Network at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Rubixx 90’s Night at Newburgh Brewing, 9pm.

The Bloodletters at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sun. 5/21

Colony Fireside Brunch with Doug Marcus at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Brunch: Mike Burns at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

North Country Hollow at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Liana Gabel at Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

Mick Lynch at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 2pm.

Devin Daversa at Newburgh Brewing, 2pm.

Xperience FuzeBox Sunday Matinee Series with The Va Va Voodoos, Black Belt Jones and Gus Unplugged at the Fuze Box in Albany, 2pm.

Midnite Image Band at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Kirsten Lee at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 4pm.

Brasskill at Darlings in Tilson, 6pm.

Aaron Tippin / Whiskey Crossing / Jordan Stoner / Hillbilly Parade / DJ Redneck. Stacked bill of country-with-attitude greats, headlined by Nashville’s own musclebound maestro Aaron Tippin, who’s been a road warrior for over three decades. The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

The Weeklings at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Old Blind Dogs at Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 7pm.

Percussion Studio Concert: A New Generation of Percussion Music at Bitó Conservatory Building Performance Space at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 7pm.

Ross Wightman / Kallie Lampel / Webb Crawford at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Dreamstruck at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Terry Reid & Cosmic American Derelicts at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Met HD: Don Giovanni (Mozart) Encore at Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Mon. 5/22

Open Mic with Kirsten and John at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Tues. 5/23

WRRV Sessions with Michigander at Newburgh Brewing, 6pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

DJ Night with Immortal Science at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Brother Jax at Darlings in Tilson, 7pm.

Jazz Night at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.