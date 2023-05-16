A group of hikers from Long Island called for help after losing the trail on their way up Overlook Mountain at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. Police began searching. DEC forest ranger Franceschina was able to get the group’s coordinates from Ray Brook dispatch. At 2:13 p.m., Franceschina reached the subjects, who ranged in age from 13 to 46, in dense mountain laurel approximately a quarter-mile off the trail.

The hikers were in good condition. The ranger helped the group back to the trailhead by 3 p.m.