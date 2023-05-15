In the nearly two weeks since a student was attacked in the Kingston High School (KHS) cafeteria, the two alleged assailants have been arrested, while the victim continues to recover.

In an indictment unsealed last week by Ulster County Judge Bryan Rounds, an unnamed 15-year old juvenile was charged with one count of first-degree assault and two counts of second degree assault and sent to a juvenile detention center in Onondaga County.

Sixteen-year-old Ty’Juan Gray, a junior at KHS, pleaded not-guilty to one count of second-degree assault on Tuesday, May 9 and was sent to an unspecified youth detention facility after it was discovered that where he was intended to be held inside the Ulster County Jail was not approved by the Office of Children and Family Services and Department of Corrections to house 16-and-17-year-olds. Gray was scheduled to appear before Rounds on Monday, May 15.

The incident, which has since been linked by county officials to rival gangs, occurred at around noon on Wednesday, May 3, lasting approximately 18 seconds before being broken up by Kingston High School security. A monitor and custodian, both certified EMTs, immediately assisted the student who was attacked, followed by the KHS medical team. A hold-in-place lasting around 45 minutes was issued while first responders cared for the student, who was then hospitalized. Students in the cafeteria were moved into the auditorium during this time.

In a viral video recorded by at least one student on a smartphone, authorities identified the 15-year old as kicking the victim in the head while Gray leapt from a cafeteria table onto the victim’s head.

Rounds is handling the case as a Youth Part justice after the charges were initially filed against the 15-year-old in Family Court. In New York State, the Youth Part is a special branch of criminal court presided over by Family Court judges. All 13-15-year-old juvenile offenders and all 16-17-year-oldadolescent offenders will have their cases heard in the Youth Part.

On Friday, May 12, Rounds ordered the 15-year-old held on $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond or $200,000 partially secured bond. The alleged attacked is due back in court at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.

According to authorities, the victim sustained a skull fracture and trauma and bleeding on the brain, and underwent an emergency procedure to remove part of his skull to relieve pressure on the brain. He has since been released from the hospital. Whether he fully recovers remains to be seen, but according to officials he has no memory of his attack.

In announcing the May 9 arrests of the two alleged attackers, the City of Kingston Police said that while the investigation began immediately upon the department being made aware of the incident, they worked deliberately and thoroughly conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

“In any investigation several factors are considered during the investigation in determining the appropriateness of the charge and the timing of the arrest,” read the KPD’s press release.“The safety of the public is always the primary concern. The seriousness of the injuries must be determined prior to filing the correct charges. Prematurely charging a suspect can in some cases lead to lesser charges being filed and preclusion of the possibility of filing more serious charges.”

Meanwhile, KCSD Superintendent Paul Padalino last week sent a letter to the district community, in part to discuss ongoing increased security at Kingston High.

“We continue to work with our local law enforcement agencies that are providing support and resources,” Padalino wrote. “Bag checks will continue at KHS. While we understand this is an inconvenience, we are getting more efficient, adding more personnel, and our completion time has improved each day.”

Padalino added that a student resource officer (SRO) has been positioned in the cafeteria during all lunch periods, and that a door alarm system installation project begun last year would be fully tested and in operation by the week of May 15. Metal detectors at the high school and the district’s pair of middle schools are also under consideration.