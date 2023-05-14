The Hudson Valley based indie rock-folk band Setting Sun will perform live on Thursday, May 18 at Colony Woodstock, 22 Rock City Road as they celebrate the official release of their first album in ten years, The Feelings Cure.

Gary Levitt began Setting Sun in San Francisco, where their first release, Holed Up, was recorded. Later he migrated to Los Angeles and then Brooklyn, finally settling in the mid-Hudson Valley. His songs have appeared in a number of television shows, commercials, and a few international films. The current Setting Sun live lineup features Levitt and long-time collaborators Lawrence Roper (keyboards, vocals) and Jonathan Hambright (drums). They are joined in this incarnation by bassist and vocalist John Burdick.

On this latest record, hyper-melodic, catchy choruses alternate with bedroom-symphonic mood pieces, baroque waltzes, and downhill, propulsive rockers, all decorated by a mixture of experimental synth and moody string orchestrations.

“I produced this record myself in my studio and enlisted friends to lay down some tracks like drums, harmonies, violins, etc…” said Levitt. “One trick I learned is to be aware of my mood. If I wasn’t feeling a creative wave, I’d then do some mixing. If I was in the creative zone, I’d sit and write and record a part to one of the songs.” The creative process became casual, free-flowing and unforced. “Most of the sounds you hear on this record were written and recorded simultaneously, so you’re getting the raw thing, not a reenactment of the moment it was written, this is the moment.”

Tickets for the show at Colony, Thursday, May 18 are available at settingsuntheband.com, or at colonywoodstock.com or by calling 845-679-7625.

The Feelings Cure comes out the following day, May 19 via Young Love Records and is available for pre-order now at linktr.ee/settingsuntheband.