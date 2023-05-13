The annual Woodstock Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday May 29. Assembly for units participating will be at 11 a.m. at the Woodstock Playhouse parking grounds.

The parade kicks off at noon and proceeds up Mill Hill Road to Rock City Road and stops for a ceremony at the Woodstock Cemetery.

Then the parade reforms down Rock City Road to Tinker Street, continuing through the hamlet to its Neher Street end.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade must first be cleared by the American Legion Parade Coordinator. The Parade Coordinator will arrange the lineup and line march.

For information, contact Parade Coordinator Kevin Verpent at 845-532-2775 or American Legion Post 1026 at 845-679-8401.