On Tuesday, May 16, voters across New York State will head to the polls in their respective school districts to cast votes for 2023-24 budgets, and in some cases other ballot initiatives. They will also vote for candidates to fill opens seats on Boards of Education.

There are two open seats on the New Paltz Central School District School Board. There are four candidates: Heather Kort, Jason Clark, Liz Bonhag and Joseph Londa. To learn more about all the candidates running and details about the proposed budget, visit hudsonvalleyone.com/2023/05/03/candidates-file-petitions-for-new-paltz-school-board-election-on-may-16/