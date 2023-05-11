When Pastor Chris Williams survived a severe car accident at age 18, in which he and his father were miraculously saved, he became a lifelong adherent of the power of God to answer prayers. After working at IBM for many years, he wanted to become a pastor, start a church, teaching others his own strongly held belief in the simplicity of divine worship, personal responsibility, family love and an unbroken relationship with the Almighty.

He asked God where he should start his ministry and God answered: “New Paltz, New York.” He knew nothing about our community. He knew no one who lived here. Would the population in New Paltz support a Christian church in the African-American tradition? He had faith that it would.

He began the church in 2009 with only 12 congregants, none from New Paltz. Now 14 years later, The Master’s Touch Ministry has dozens of New Paltz worshipers, as well as people who join online from Africa, India, Bermuda and all over the United States. It’s been a circuitous journey all over town, leaving the vibration of praise and gospel music in a variety of places — beginning with renting a space from an Episcopal Church on Sunset Ridge, then briefly at the Jewish Community Center on Route 32, next, for several years, at Novella’s Banquet Hall on Terwilliger Lane, and, just before obtaining their own space, at the New Paltz Community Center.

As the number of worshipers grew, a permanent home was needed. With donated money — the church does not fund raise — a building that previously housed Posner Construction on Route 208 was purchased. That was in 2016. Occupancy was achieved on October 31, 2022.

With construction setbacks, building code compliances, it has taken six years of tenacity and faith to bring Pastor Williams’ dream to fruition.

In honor of this achievement, I donated an oil painting entitled “Family of Color,” consisting of two adults and a child standing in front of the Mohonk Tower. I was invited to a church service commemorating the long-awaited occupation of the sanctuary.

Pastor Williams and his wife, Robin, welcome everyone. People attend, some from as far away as the Poconos and New York City, to participate in Sunday morning’s joyous prayers.

Babies, elders, musicians, fathers, mothers and children, all like minded and heart-connected, sing together, an exuberant group of the faithful. As Pastor Williams told me, “faith” is what he wants to engender in all who attend. His service is apolitical, in no way divisive, everyone is welcome.

Aside from the authentic gospel music, my favorite moment during the service was when Pastor Williams told everyone to hug each other. With each encounter, one person after the other opening arms, I felt a growing inner sense of goodwill within myself and around me.

“Most people in the community don’t know we are here,” Janice Butcher, an active assistant to the pastor, told me, inspiring me to spread the word. Janice’s JBee Beauty Supply recently opened and a story about it was featured in the March 29 edition of Hudson Valley One. I interviewed Pastor Williams and Janice Butcher at her establishment at 1-3 Henry W. DuBois Drive in New Paltz.

I intended the interview to take about a half hour. Instead, we talked for three hours, from 11 until 2, engrossed in conversation about love, the Golden Rule, marriage, expectations from life, the state of the world, challenges to youth, the examined life, holiness of intention, my religious tradition and much more.

It was liberating and fun to admit our human frailties, the struggles we all face, being kind, becoming our best selves and enduring, without judgment, the manifestations of others.

If Pastor Williams did not have another commitment, we could have talked for another three hours. With a heavy heart I realized how long it had been since I felt so much fellowship and symbiotic friendship.

On the way out I perused the hair products. Janice Butcher recommended shampoo and conditioner that would bring moisture and sparkle back to my 77-year-old hair. I used the products today with great results.

Janice’s service, and Pastor William’s down-to-earth humility, inspires me to attend services again. You are welcome, too, no matter your religion, creed or color. Just show up at 10:15 a..m. on Sunday, listen to the music and hear words of inspiration. It’s right here in New Paltz, a location divinely inspired by God.