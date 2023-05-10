The opioid crisis has had a devastating impact on communities across the United States, including Ulster County in upstate New York. In response, the Ulster County Department of Mental Health is organizing its second Opioid Community Forum on May 23, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The forum will provide a platform for community members to share their experiences, concerns, and suggestions on how to address the opioid crisis in Ulster County.

The event will be held at Samadhi, located at 150 Sawkill Rd, Kingston, NY 12401, and via Zoom for those who cannot attend in person. The forum aims to gather feedback on the measures that Ulster County can take to address opioid use disorder (OUD) in the community.

Ulster County Commissioner of Mental Health, Tara McDonald, emphasized the importance of community involvement in tackling the opioid crisis. “We are grateful for the opportunity to hear from community members about their experiences and concerns related to the opioid crisis,” she said. “We hope this forum will provide a safe and supportive space for community members to share their thoughts and ideas with us, so we can continue to work together to prevent and treat OUD in Ulster County.”

The insights gathered from the forum will inform the County’s response to the opioid crisis. Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger stressed the critical role that community members play in shaping the County’s approach to the issue. “The opioid crisis continues to have a devastating impact on our community, and we must work together to prevent further harm,” she said. “This Opioid Community Forum provides an opportunity for community members to share their experiences and insights, and their feedback will help us develop new strategies to combat this crisis and provide the support and resources necessary to those who need it most.”

The Ulster County Department of Mental Health encourages all community members to attend the Opioid Community Forum on May 23, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Those who wish to attend the forum via Zoom can register at https://qrco.de/bdszAp. For more information about the forum or the Ulster County Department of Mental Health, please contact the Department at 845-340-4110.