Thu. 5/11

Story Time. Babies and toddlers at 9:30, preschoolers at 10:30. Hurley LIbrary, 9:30am.

Slow Stitch Club. Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Storytimes. Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Block Heads Lego Club. Woodstock Library, 4pm.

D&D. Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Fri. 5/12

Storytime. For ages 2-5. Elting Library in New Paltz, 10:30am.

D&D. Hurley Library, 4pm.

D&D. Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Friday Night Yu-Gi-Oh. POW! Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. Gardiner Library, 8:30am.

Oreo Taste Test for Teens. Kingston Library, 3:30pm.

Japan Visits Kingston – Speech/Walk for Peace. Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 7pm.

Friday Night Magic. World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Sat. 5/13

Beginning Sewing Class with Nancy Oldrey. Gardiner Library, 9:30am.

Cannastock. Uplifting celebration of all things cannabis, with 50+ exhibitors, DJs, speakers, giveaways, games and of course, munchies. MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 10am.

Walk and Talk: Monitoring Eastern Box Turtles. Wallkill Valley Land Trust in Gardiner, 10am.

Mark Perpetua’s Reptile Encounters. Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Japan Visits Kingston – Workshop: Zen Meditation / Meditation of Dying. Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 11am & 2pm.

Farm Animal Day with Tammy from Hope Farm. Woodstock Library, 12pm.

Cider Throwing Party. Learn how to pour a glass of cider holding the bottle high above your head, and sample some “raw” cider inspired by Basque traditions. Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 12pm.

Kid’s Mother’s Day Craft with Malina. Hurley Library, 1pm.

New Paltz Historic Preservation Commission Annual Art Show. Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1pm.

D&D. Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm & 6pm.

Game On. Town of Ulster Library in Kingston, 1:30pm.

Woodstock Poetry Society Reading. Woodstock Library, 2pm.

Author Visit: Priscilla Gilman, The Critic’s Daughter. Golden Notebook in Woodstock, 2pm.

Bard Math Circle. Kingston Library, 2pm.

Walk and Talk: Spring Bird Migration. Wallkill Valley Land Trust in Gardiner, 10am.

Italian Dinner Fundraiser. Lasagna, meatballs, salad, bread and a wine option. CTK Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge, 4pm.

Sun. 5/14

Mother’s Day Buffet. Breakfast buffet features unlimited bloody mary and mimosa cocktails for $18/pp, and dinner buffet follows at 3pm. Ole Savannah in Kingston, 9am.

Spring Explorations: The Magical World of Mushrooms. Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 10am.

Mother’s Day QFam at the Park. Presented by Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center. Forsyth Park in Kingston, 10am.

Mother’s Day Specials. The Woodstock Pub, 11:30am.

Special Mother’s Day Menu. Garvan’s in New Paltz, 12pm.

MTG Commander. World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

Local Knit and Crochet Circle. Gardiner Library, 1pm.

D&D. Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

MTG Commander Madness. POW! Card Games and Comics in Port Ewen, 1pm.

Chess Club. Elting Library in New Paltz, 1:30pm.

Mother’s Day: Chicken & Seafood Paella Special. Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 1:30pm.

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas. Scottish fiddle and cello. Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 3pm.

Queer Knitting Circle. Gardiner Library, 4pm.

Mon. 5/15

Toddler Storytime. Olive Free Library in West Shokan, 10:30am.

Intro to Composting with UCRRA. Town of Ulster Library in Port Ewen, 2pm.

Writer’s Group. Woodstock Library, 3pm.

MTG Modern Tournament. World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Tue. 5/16

Toddler/Preschool Story Time. Gardiner Library, 10am.

Children’s Story Hour. Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Storytimes. Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Preschool Story Hour. Town of Ulster Library in Kingston, 10:30am.

Scrabble. Saugerties Public Library, 1:30pm.

Pokemon Club. Saugerties Public Library, 4pm.

Historical and Strategy Board Game Night. Gardiner Library, 5:30pm.

Hudson Valley Hives: Beekeeping Support Group. Olive Free Library in West Shokan, 5:45pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre. Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Wed. 5/17

Children’s Story Hour. Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Story Time with Chiaki. Woodstock Library, 10:30am.

Storytime. Stories, songs and science for ages three and up. Town of Esopus Library in Port Ewen, 11am.

Tap Workshops with Brenda Bufalino. Rosendale Theatre, 12pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up. Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg Group. Town of Esopus Library in Port Ewen, 1pm.

Anime Club. World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Brick by Brick. LEGO play group for ages 6-12. Saugerties Public Library, 4pm.

Youth Dungeons & Dragons. October Country Comics in New Paltz, 5pm.

Game Night at the Communal Table. Rough Draft in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice. Learn a new board game. Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

D&D. Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Next Year’s Words: A New Paltz Reader’s Forum. Elting Library in New Paltz, 7:30pm.