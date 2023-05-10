On Tuesday, May 16, voters across New York State will head to the polls in their respective school districts to cast votes for 2023-24 budgets, and in some cases other ballot initiatives. They will also vote for candidates to fill opens seats on Boards of Education.

There are three open seats on the Kingston City School District (KCSD) School Board. There are seven candidates: Fabiana Weiss-Furgal, Rose Desanges-Belfort, Priscilla Lowe, Marc Rider, Cathy Collins, Jennifer Fitzgerald and Ryan Van Kleeck.

To learn more about all the candidates running and details about the proposed budget, visit hudsonvalleyone.com/2023/05/03/seven-vie-for-three-seats-on-kingston-school-board-2/

To learn more about the KCSD’s five-year capital project, visit hudsonvalleyone.com/2023/05/03/kingston-city-school-district-will-have-a-162-5-million-five-year-capital-project-on-the-ballot-on-tuesday-may-16/