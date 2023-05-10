The Woodstock Tree Committee and friends recently planted two Arbor Day trees at 1 Overlook Drive in Bearsville. Gabrielle Raven sponsored this event.

Two large American Linden trees were donated by the Ulster County Department of the Environment and Ulster County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The Woodstock Tree Committee also celebrated a very large blight-resistant Elm tree behind the Youth Center. These blight-resistant elms are rare and need protection so that future generations of blight-resistant trees can be grown from their seed and DNA. Woodstock is very fortunate to have such a fine specimen.

This is Woodstock’s seventh year as a Tree City USA member.