Thu. 5/11

Landscape Oil Painting Classes with Loman Eng. Town of Esopus Library in Port Ewen, 1:30pm.

Polish Traditional Wycinanki Paper Cut Flowers with Jill Obrig. Kingston Library, 4:30pm.

Meet the Artist with Charles Purvis. CPW in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Hodgepodge Collage. Free, registration required, basic supplies provided. Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 6pm.

The Borscht Belt with Marisa Schienfeld. Gardiner Library, 7pm.

Fri. 5/12

Still Standing. Showcasing local historical structures that were preserved. Friends of Historic Kingston Gallery, 11am.

Bear Cooper, Yuting Du, Michael Fortenberry, Max Hodson, Joseph Kattou, Ibrahim Khazzaka, Jennifer Levine, Sofia Rock, Viktorsha Uliyanova. Opening MFA reception at The Dorsky at SUNY New Paltz, 5pm.

Spring Fashion Exhibition & Runway Show. SUNY Ulster Campus in Stone Ridge, 5:30pm.

Saugerties Artists Studio Tour Preview Show Opening. Reception featuring a sneak peek on a new exhibition with 25 local artists. Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Sat. 5/13

Clay and Bodies Dance Workshop for Kids with Jill Ann Schwartz. Woodstock Library, 11am.

Michael Gold. Artist reception. Gardiner Library, 1pm.

China Blue: Listening for the Unheard. Opening reception. Jane St. Art Center in Saugerties, 4pm.

Leaving Bishop Falls: An Ashokan Story. Opening reception for the paintings, prints, poetry and historical ephemera of Kate McGloughlin. Ulster County Historical Museum in Kingston, 4pm.

Sean Nixon – “Lines that Speak”. Gallery opening. Rosendale Theatre, 5:30pm.

Tue. 5/16

Woodstock Rock n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meetup. Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Jordan Carter. Lecture with Dia Art Foundation curator. Bard College – CCS Classroom 102, 5pm.

Wed. 5/17

Margaret’s Monthly Craft: Flower Découpage Frame. Kingston Library, 6pm.