Thu. 5/11

Showing Up. Orpheum Theatre, 4:45pm & 8pm.

Japanese Movie Night. Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 7pm.

Hari Kondabolu. Politically-charged stand-up comedian outta Brooklyn. Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fri. 5/12

Wizard of Oz. After-school screening of the 1939 classic, 4:30pm.

Bakersfield Mist. Inspired by true events, revolving around an unemployed bartender who thinks she’s discovered a Jackson Pollock masterpiece. Presented by Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre Company. Mescal Hornbeck Community Center in Woodstock, 7:30pm.

Hello, Dolly! Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Still: Michael J. Fox Movie. Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 2pm & 7pm.

Showing Up. Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Wizard of Oz – Somewhere Over the Rainbow Screening and Party. Hosted by Queer Conspiracy, 9:30pm.

Sat. 5/13

No Jokes Allowed: Alex Forrest And Ikechukwu Ufomadu. An examination of humorlessness and uncanny comedy as a tactic in conversation with elements of art and performance at Bard College – Gallery 2, 2pm.

Wizard of Oz – Sensory-Friendly Screening. Presented with Anderson Center Consulting and Training. 2pm.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 2pm & 7pm.

Showing Up. Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Bakersfield Mist. Mescal Hornbeck Community Center in Woodstock, 7:30pm.

Hello, Dolly! Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Sun. 5/14

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 2pm.

Bakersfield Mist. Mescal Hornbeck Community Center in Woodstock, 2pm.

Hello, Dolly! Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Showing Up. Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Tue. 5/16

Shogun Assassin. Sword and sorcery flick from 1980. Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wed. 5/17

Showing Up. Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Music Fan Series Presents: WATTSTAX. Concert film featuring stars of ‘70s soul, gospel, R&B, blues, funk and jazz, celebrating its 50th anniversary. Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.