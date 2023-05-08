As of Monday, May 8, it appears no charges have been filed against two students connected to an attack in the Kingston High School cafeteria last week that sent a classmate to the hospital.

Due to their ages, neither of the alleged attackers, who are 15 and 16; the victim, or other students who recorded and shared the incident using smartphones have been named. But they have been identified by the district, and a source in the district attorney’s office said both of the alleged perpetrators showed up with their parents at a city police station to turn themselves in.

According to KCSD officials, the incident occurred at around noon on Wednesday, May 3, lasting approximately 18 seconds before being broken up by KHS security. A monitor and custodian, both certified EMTs, immediately assisted the student who was attacked, followed by the KHS medical team. A hold-in-place lasting around 45 minutes was issued while first responders cared for the student, who was then hospitalized. Students in the cafeteria were moved into the auditorium during this time.

“This act was reprehensible and unacceptable,” said Superintendent Paul Padalino in a message posted to the KCSD website later that day. “The students involved are being held accountable and will be subject to not only our code of conduct, but also all legal avenues.”

Padalino added that the incident was deliberate, and that evening during a School Board meeting said did not include weapons beyond hands and feet.

“This was not a random attack, and it goes beyond the school walls,” Padalino said.

Graphic videos of the attack show a student being punched and kicked by two classmates, one of whom leaps from a lunch table onto the victim on the floor.

The day after the incident saw an increase in security and law enforcement across the campus, with bag checks being conducted upon entry to the high school. Schools across the district were closed on Friday, May 5 for a pre-planned superintendent’s conference day.

On Thursday, a follow-up message from the superintendent was posted to the district website, offering updates not only on the condition of the victim, but also for those who may have been traumatized by witnessing the incident.

“First and foremost, we have been informed that the condition of the victim of yesterday’s attack is improving,” wrote Padalino. “Our thoughts and prayers are and will continue to be with the victim and their family.”

Padalino also noted that counseling and emotional support would be available to students who needed it.

“Students are encouraged to stop at any time should they need support,” Padalino said. “Our staff has also been busy identifying students who may have been in the vicinity of the attack, as well as friends and relatives in other school buildings, and reaching out to them directly.”

The superintendent added that the district was working closely with the Kingston Police Department as they continued their investigation.

“We are committed to assisting in the investigation any way we can,” Padalino said. “As I shared yesterday, the school district’s Code of Conduct is also being enforced as further consequences for the perpetrators’ actions.”

He added that increased security would last indefinitely to try and prevent further incidents.

“We are aware of the possibility that this week’s incident may lead to a broader event in the future,” Padalino said. “We have increased our security personnel and school monitor presence in and around the High School, and will continue to collaborate with local law enforcement to ensure a high level of safety for students and staff. Bag searches for anyone entering the building will also continue until further notice.”

There have been no updates on the condition of the student who was attacked. Kingston Police Department blotters from the day of the incident through Sunday, May 7 show no arrests have been made.

District Attorney David Clegg did not directly respond to an interview request, but Mike Kavanagh, a DA candidate, released a statement on Monday, May 8 criticizing the lack of action by Clegg.

“More than 24 hours after the incident, when the Ulster County District Attorney’s office finally responded, the DA stated, ‘We hear, and it’s hopeful, that the victim wasn’t terribly harmed,’ but had suffered a ‘serious head injury of some sort,’ adding, ‘We have to determine where the case is going.’ The DA’s Office was also unable to predict when the suspects might be arrested,” said Kavanagh. “As a parent with a child in high school, this response from the DA’s office is deeply concerning. It is hard to imagine the degree of disconnect between the current office and the concerns of the citizens of Ulster County…There is no excuse, based upon the information available to the public, why charges have not been authorized by the DA’s Office. The public must be instilled with confidence in the criminal justice system.”

Kavanagh’s statement offered details not yet made public by official sources about the incident and its aftermath.

“This assault was perpetrated in front of 300 other students and captured on video,” said Kavanagh.“ The victim was rendered unconscious and suffered seizures from a traumatic brain injury. He was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center where he, according to reports, underwent brain surgery to relieve bleeding and pressure on his brain.”