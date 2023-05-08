The saga of Stony Run, the privately owned 266-unit apartment complex in the City of Kingston, appears to have arrived at a more fair, just and equitable resolution.

Having initially weathered distrust and vitriol for brokering the outlines of a deal to convert the apartment complex to workforce housing designation without the input or knowledge of the tenants or their union, mayor Steve Noble has now received their approval. On May 1, a joint statement put out by the Stony Run’s Tenant Union and the political advocacy group For the Many thanked the mayor for negotiating changes to the regulatory agreement, the shaping of which has been a crucible of sorts for issues of rental affordability and how those optics get perceived.

“The AMI thresholds have been significantly lowered,” read the statement released by Aaaron Narraph Fernando, For the Many’s communications lead, “so that a majority of apartments are now set at 80 percent of AMI, securing Stony Run’s affordability in the event of deregulation.”

The deregulation anticipated in Fernando’s statement would arise if a future vacancy study assessing Kingston’s rental stock discovers a vacancy rate greater than five percent. Such a finding would rescind the regulations tenants currently enjoy under the Emergency Tenant Protection Act.

Included in the new deal are an across-the-board ban on short-term rentals, a municipal preference program which places Kingston residents at the front of the line when potential vacancies come up, and the inclusion of two tenant representatives on the Stony Run resident board. The three other three representatives are chosen by the property owners, Aker Companies.

Current tenants will also retain existing protections under the Emergency Tenant Protection Act for forty years, regardless of the results of future vacancy studies.

“With this agreement,” noted mayor Noble in his press release, “Stony Run will become the largest affordable and workforce private housing complex in the City of Kingston and Ulster County.”

That’s true, in the bureaucratic sense of these words. In the modern parlance of our day however, the legal implications of the terms have yet to be embraced. The words workforce housing and affordable housing are not interchangeable anywhere other than in the imagination.

Everyone who buys groceries for themselves knows intuitively what affordable means. Workforce housing is a buzzword phrase which provides substantial leeway as to which housing it describes as affordable to the workforce.

Four Stony Run rental tiers

The agreement to be made available at Stony Run provides four tiers.

The largest tier, comprising 146 of the units, will be capped at 80 percent AMI. Using the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) definition of affordability, a person living alone at Stony Run in this rental tier would need to make $66,263 a year.

In the second tier, accounting for another 53 units, prices are capped so as to be affordable to those earning an income of $77,546 a year.

The remaining two tiers of 67 apartments total are reserved for those who can command salaries of at least $82,828, the amount HUD says is the Area Median Income (AMI).

The AMI is not to be confused with the average income of a household in Kingston, which according to U.S. Census numbers was $58,840 on 2021.

The $24,000 gulf between the two numbers is the result of two different methods of calculation. The median in a data set of numbers, in this case the various incomes of Kingston residents, is intended to be the middle point, with half of all incomes above it and half below it. This is the method HUD utilizes.

The average is the sum of all incomes added together and then divided by the amount of earners. This is the method employed by the U.S. Census.

In the earliest version of the deal, 120 percent of the AMI was the upper rent limit sought by Aker Companies through its transition to workforce housing. The number was described to the Kingston Common Council in terms of Aker securing a more desirable tier of loans.

That top number was scaled back in the final agreement to 110 percent of the AMI, meaning that for those individuals who can afford it the rent for the highest tier, 27 apartments, will be capped at $2711 a month, an amount considered affordable to those making $91,110 a year.

But is 100 percent of the AMI actually affordable to the workforce? Or even 80 percent?

Who can afford the rent?

Since the salaries of all city employees are public record, published in the annual adopted city budget, one can use the wide variety of workforce opportunities offered by the City of Kingston to make tangible the discussion of affordable versus workforce housing.

Starting with the 27 highest-tier apartments available at Stony Run, three of the 36 management-class members on the City of Kingston personnel list in the 2023 adopted budget would find the rent affordable. Add to those five executives: the chief of police, his deputy, the fire chief, his assistant and the building inspector. Just eight of 150-plus city employees can afford this maximum workforce housing rent cap.

The mayor isn’t one of them. For the mayor, once optical, dental, medical, FICA and retirement have been paid, a take-home pay of just $76,000 remains, placing at least 67 apartments beyond the limit of what HUD would consider affordable.

Of course, these numbers aren’t representative of the city workforce as a whole. The rank-and-file pull in much less than the management.

The wages of government employees are considerably higher than the wages of those in most service sectors of the U.S. economy. And yet the lowest rent tier at Stony Run isn’t affordable by the overwhelming majority of the city government workforce. And it’s for them that the point gets driven home. The cheapest apartments currently listed on the Stony Run website, those rented at the cheapest tier of workforce affordability, begin at $1702 a month.

Forget “essential workers” like grocery-store employees and dishwashers, mechanics and welders at the DPW, the carpenters and masons from Buildings and Grounds, street maintenance workers and traffic-light electricians, mechanics and laborers at the Water Department pump station, the sewer foreman, the garage foreman, the plumbing inspector, all 14 employees of the Parks Department, all 22 employees in the Sanitation Department, None of these can afford the cheapest tier of “workforce housing” at Stony Run.

The zoo caretaker. The mayor’s communication director. The city clerk. On the salaries they are paid, according to HUD, none of them would find the cheapest rent available at Stony Run affordable.

Not local professionals

Who then in the workforce will find Stony Run housing affordable?

Not members of the 52-member fire department, unless they’re the fire chief or a deputy chief or a captain. They’re running into burning buildings for less than the Area Median Income.

Though the officers of the Kingston police are paid better, 23 members of the 79-member force make less than the AMI.

New York State has some of the highest compensated teachers in the United States, but won’t arrive at the $82,828 median income number until they reach the 15th step on a 30-step Boces pay schedule. Teachers just starting out are scratching at the underside of $60,000 a year.

Those nurses with a union come into the workforce at a little over $71,000 a year, which looks pretty good, but it’s important to remember that, just like teachers, police officers, firemen and every other occupation mentioned above, these are the salaries before taxes.

The actual take-home pay of a nurse’s entry level $71,000 a year is $53,930.20. The teacher who finally arrived at the 15th step is making just $63,487.05. The police officer who climbed up the rungs to the Step 6 pay of $83,160 is taking home $63,734.

Which puts all the talk of workforce housing back on a different footing.

It is a feature of the mayor’s agreement with Stony Run that the property owner must continue to accept Section 8, the rental assistance subsidy which helps make ends meet for thousands across the county. Unfortunately, a lopsided plurality of the city workforce doesn’t qualify for the assistance. While the majority of the workforce doesn’t make enough to rent apartments at Stony Run without experiencing financial stress, they still earn too much to receive assistance.

Section 8 rental assistance is only available to those making half of the AMI or less, with three-quarters of the Section 8 vouchers indicated for applicants whose incomes do not exceed 30 percent of the AMI. According to the American Community Survey, 19 percent of Kingston residents live below the poverty line. The threshold for poverty in America is right around $14,000 a year.

Those seeking workforce housing can do something to relieve some of the stress on them. They can find a roommate to help carry the load. As long as they don’t start having children, these paired-up members of the workforce might finally find the rents at Stony Run affordable.