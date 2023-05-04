The Village of New Paltz Design Review Board & Historic Preservation Commission has announced that its annual juried art show will be held in person once again, at Elting Memorial Library’s Steinberg Reading Room.

Two-dimensional works depicting local and area historic landmarks, architectural details and landscapes, as well as impressions of life within a historic context and preservation’s role in promoting equality and justice will be on view from May 5-31. There is no charge for submissions and no charge for the public to see the exhibit. A reception will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. and winners will be announced at 2 p.m.

In light of successful past exhibits, the Design Review Board & Historic Preservation Commission hopes that this year’s event will once again showcase the region’s wonderful artistic talent, while bringing historic preservation to the fore and delighting area artists and art enthusiasts alike.