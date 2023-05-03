On Tuesday, May 16, voters across New York State will head to the polls in their respective school districts to cast votes for 2023-24 budgets, and in some cases other ballot initiatives. They will also vote for candidates to fill opens seats on Boards of Education.

There are three open seats on the Kingston City School District (KCSD) School Board. Two incumbents are running for re-election, while a third, James Shaughnessy, is stepping down before his term expires at the end of June. There are five challengers.

Fabiana Weiss Furgal

Occupation:

Lawyer

Why did you decide to run for School Board

I am an advocate and a collaborator. I want educators and students to be seen and heard by KCSD leadership. I do not think that KCSD leadership sufficiently engages with our community, students and educators, and this has created tone deaf leadership.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

The School Board’s function is to review the work of district and school leadership. They are elected to represent everyone in the school community and to actively ensure that district leadership timely, and diligently, performs all of its duties.

What are the most pressing issues facing the school district today?

The hiring and retention of staff, maintenance of school buildings and grounds and the need to create a safe space for all students in the wake of increased violence and culture wars in our society.

Priscilla Lowe (incumbent)

Occupation:

Retired after 32 years from the Kingston City School District

Time served on School Board:

I’ve served nine years in the Kingston City School District

Why did you decide to run for reelection to the School Board? I feel like I still want to be involved with the school district. I would like to see improvements with the Safety of our students and staff. I would like to continue to advocate for SRO’s and security in all our buildings.

How do you see the role of the School Board? To make sure the students get the best education.

What are the most pressing issues facing the school district today? Safety for all students, staff and buildings. Improve our Athlete fields. I’d like to see improvements in all buildings for the safety of everyone. Some of our buildings are in need of repairs, there’s a capital project on the ballot this year to have the repairs done.

Marc Rider

Occupation:

Attorney

Why did you decide to run for School Board?

It is something I have wanted to do for a couple years, but couldn’t do in my previous role as Deputy County Executive. I have two daughters in the district and want to make sure they, and all students, have the best possible educational opportunities.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

The Board of Education sets the policies and vision for the district. We are the voice for the community at large, and I will listen to the concerns of students, teachers, parents and other community stakeholders and share those concerns with the administration.

What are the most pressing issues facing the school district today

Ensuring all students have an equal opportunity to succeed and excel. Providing for the safety and security of all students and staff. Diversifying the district workforce and reducing the district’s carbon footprint.

Cathy Collins (incumbent)

Occupation:

Associate Professor of Biology, Bard College

Time served on School Board:

Three years

Why did you decide to run for reelection to the School Board?

I joined the BOE at the peak of the pandemic because I wanted to be part of solving the educational challenges that lay ahead. It takes time to become familiar with the scope of issues the BOE faces and learn processes and pathways for problem-solving. I want another term so I can apply what I’ve learned. I remain committed to — and motivated by — the notion that all kids deserve a high-quality education. With experience, I am well-positioned to help lead the district toward its goal of excellence.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

The BOE sets (and continually updates) policies for the district, approves a budget that aligns with district priorities and evaluates the superintendent. However, to improve student opportunities and achievement, the BOE also has the responsibility to critically assess data and ensure that the district is rigorously assessing initiatives. Importantly, the BOE also needs to listen to community-members to ensure that district policies are serving students, district staff members and families.

What are the most pressing issues facing the school district today?

We now face the educational legacies of the pandemic. We need to support mental health as well as academic achievement. Increasing our graduation rate requires that we eliminate the gaps in achievement evident among students from different backgrounds. The district is supporting a growing number of ELL students; providing support for ELL education and bilingual programs remain key priorities.

Jennifer Fitzgerald

Occupation:

BSN, RN, School Nurse and Nurse Leader

Why did you decide to run for School Board?

As a KHS graduate and member of our community, giving back, investing in our future, and contributing my time and skills is really important to me.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

School Board members must care deeply, listen actively, and be responsive to the needs of students, families, staff, administration, as well as the community to ensure that needs are being met.

What are the most pressing issues facing the school district today?

It is hard to pin down a most ‘pressing’ issue faced by the school community today. Change is so rapid and what means a lot today may mean very little tomorrow. Being able to respond to change efficiently and effectively as leaders is critical. Moving out of survival mode, and working to counter the effects of the pandemic — one of many examples of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE’s) that impact our youth and into a thriving, resilient, ‘We can and we will’ mode is likely a high-priority need for our students and staff.

Ryan Van Kleeck

Occupation:

Full-time family man since 2015.

Why did you decide to run for School Board?

My daughter Molly attends Miller. She recently told me she does not feel safe in her school. So I decided to get involved.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

Oversight and community relations.

What are the most pressing issues facing the school district today?

Administration accountability — community economic status.

Rose Desanges-Belfort

(Did not respond to questionnaire. Responses culled from candidate website and profile on KCSD website)

Occupation:

Human resource manager, RUPCO

Why did you decide to run for the School Board?

I am inspired to take a seat at the Kingston City School District (KCSD) School Board because, as a parent and an active community member of a diverse school district, I look forward to advocating for those who cannot advocate for themselves or their families due to various barriers.

How do you see the role of the School Board?

I see opportunities to improve our transparency to our school district constituents. We can all work together better by providing clear access to information.

What are the most pressing issues facing the school district today?

Provision of oversight for programs. Policy setting. Diversity, equity and inclusion embedded deeply into our schools. Safe, secure and healthy environments for all!

Kingston City School District budget

The Kingston City School District’s (KCSD) proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year is $219,540,208, and the district is seeking a 2.95 percent tax levy increase, below the maximum allowable levy of 3.23 percent. The spending plan is $16,416,700, or 8.08 percent higher than the 2022-23 budget.

The majority of the budget proposal covers $117,109,955 in instruction. Elsewhere, $14,376,615 is earmarked for general support, and $73,944,224 in undistributed funds, which includes over $62 million in employee benefits and more than $11 million in debt service. A further $14,109,414 is set aside for pupil transportation, which covers over 5,000 students traveling over 12,000 miles daily, as well as transporting resident pupils to private and parochial schools, and students with special needs to schools both within and outside the district.

In addition, the KCSD will include a second proposition on their ballot, a five-year $162.5 million capital plan, which would use $10 million in capital reserve and be further covered by the district’s roughly 75 percent state building aid formula.

Polls will be open across the Kingston City School District from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

For more voter information, including polling locations, visit: sites.google.com/ulsterboces.org/kcsdvote/voter-info?authuser=0