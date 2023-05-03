Thu. 5/4

Landscape Oil Painting Classes with Loman Eng at the Esopus Library, 1:30pm.

Memory of Birds by Tania El Khoury. Interactive sound installation in trees, in collaboration with a trauma therapist and migrating birds at Bard College – Maple Trees on Manor Ave. in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5pm (runs through Sun. 5/7).

“Meet the Artist” with Marina Caron at Center for Photography at Woodstock in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Life Drawing Thursday Nights at the Arts Society of Kingston (ASK), 6pm.

Fri. 5/5

Revolt, They Said: An Artist Talk and Conversation with Andrea Geyer in The Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 4pm.

Opening Reception: BFA Thesis Exhibition II at Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art at SUNY New Paltz, 5pm.

Sat 5/6

Gardiner Open Studio Tour in Gardiner area, 10am.

Woodstock Rock Art and Poster Show 2023 at Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 10am.

Artist Talk: In conversation with Roohi Saleem at the Pinkwater Gallery in Kingston, 4pm.

Vidl presents Live Art at the Academy in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Sun. 5/7

Gardiner Open Studio Tour in Gardiner area, 10am.

Woodstock Rock Art and Poster Show 2023 at Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 10am.