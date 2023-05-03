In Flanders fields the poppies blow / Between the crosses, row on row

John McCrae’s poem, written in the aftermath of World War I, links the poppy to the remembrance of those who died in wartime. The flower has become a symbol of this ultimate sacrifice for country. Poppies have long been a part of the Memorial Day remembrance, traditionally celebrated on May 30 (although the federal holiday was changed to the last Monday in May in 1971 and falls this year on the 29th). They are distributed at the commemoration ceremony at the Lamouree-Hackett American Legion Post 72 in Saugerties.

Each year, the Post Auxiliary chooses a young woman to distribute the poppies at the Legion’s Memorial Day ceremonies. The poppies are given away, not sold, although the Auxiliary asks for a voluntary donation.

This year, the Legion Auxiliary selected two Poppy Girls: sisters Tess and Gianna Costello (no relation to Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello). Tess is a fourth-grade student and Gianna is in first grade. According to information provided by the Auxiliary, Tess is a talented dancer and artist, as well as Gianna, who likes to dance, play soccer and is interested in artwork.

“Both girls are studious, kind and friendly,” according to a description provided by their parents and cited by the Auxiliary. Their parents are Rachel and Anthony Costello. Grandfathers include John Silinovich, USMC, Peter Bogetti and Edmund Sabertino. Uncles who served in the military include Daniel Silinovich, John Silinovich, Jr., Edmund Sabertino and P. J. Bogetti.

Tess and Gianna will present a bouquet of poppies during the Memorial Day service on May 30 at 6 p.m. in the rear of the Legion Hall at 30 John Street in remembrance of the lives lost in military service. The Costello sisters will also ride in the July 4 parade with the American Legion.