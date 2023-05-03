Thu. 5/4

A Reading with Zin Khalid and Kevin Holden. Followed by Q&A by authors at Bard College – Laszlo Z. Bito ‘60 Auditorium in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5:30pm.

On the Fly Story Slam: Homecoming. Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Agúyabskuyela with Kite. A performance in which funerary cakes made from local indigenous ingredients are decorated while the performer speaks with friends, relatives, and elders about traditions, kin, land, and species they have lost. VFW Post 7765 in Red Hook, 7:30pm (runs through Sun. 5/7).

Movies From The Balcony: Memoria (2021) at UPAC in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Rachel Feinstein standup comedy. See story in this issue. Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fri. 5/5

Windows, Murk, And Magic Spells In Daniil Kharms: A Translation Workshop with Matvei Yankelevich. Bard College – Olin, Room 202 in Annandale-on-Hudson, 1pm.

Air at the Rosendale Theater, 4pm.

PKX: Reel Exposure International Teen Film & Photography Festival at the Trolley Barn Gallery in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Sing Street (2016) at KinoSaito in Peekskill, 6pm.

Climate Action Film Festival 2023 at Hudson Hall at Basilica Hudson, 7pm.

Air at the Rosendale Theater, 7pm.

The Selena Experience at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, 8pm.

Hello, Dolly! at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Cinco De Mayo with Joselito at Laugh it Up Comedy Club at Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Sat. 5/6

A Picnic with Hillbilly Parade, part of our Saturday Morning Family Series at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 11am.

Children’s Musical: “Cape Fantastic-Ville” at The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz,11am.

Gottabees: Go Home Tiny Monster at the Doctorow Center for the Arts in Hunter, 2pm.

Julia and the Eagle: Harp, Voice, Song, and Story at the Olive Free Library, 2pm.

Comedy Night at the Churchtown Fire Company in Hudson, 7pm.

A Celebration of Short Films Globally Honored Short Films Co-presented by Asbury Shorts USA at the Rosendale Theater, 7pm.

Hello, Dolly! at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Tony Woods at Laugh it Up Comedy Club at Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Sun. 5/7

Met Opera Live in HD: Terence Blanchard’s Champion [Encore] at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 12:55pm.

A Celebration of Short Films Globally Honored Short Films co-presented by Asbury Shorts USA at the Rosendale Theater, 2pm.

Hello, Dolly! at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Oz on Stage – Frank and The Women of Oz at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, 3pm.

Girls Night Out The Show at The Loft in The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Air at the Rosendale Theater, 7pm.

Tin Iso and the Dawn: A Shadow Puppet Symphony Live on Stage at Tinker Street Cinema, 8pm.

Mon. 5/8

Round The Bend Theatre at the Performing Arts of Woodstock, 7pm.

Entering the Twenty-First Century Presents: In the Mood for Love and Beau Travail in the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 7pm.

Tue. 5/9

Step Afrika at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 10am, 12pm.

Amnesty International Mid-Hudson 9th Annual Human Rights Film & Panel Event – From Beacon to the Border with Filmmaker Andrea DeGeorge Garbarini at the Rosendale Theater, 6:30pm.

Reinventing Asian Film Genres Presents: Dolls and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 7pm.

Wed. 5/10

The Long Day Closes (1992) & Time Regained (1999). Bard College – Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at 7pm.