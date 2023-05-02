Three Ulster County recipients were among 45 not-for-profit land trusts across the state to receive conservation grants to support projects that protect water quality and farmland, boost public access for outdoor recreation, and conserve open space. Three million dollars was awarded statewide.

The money from New York State’s Environmental Protection Fund will leverage an additional three million dollars in private and local funding, according to governor Kathy Hochul’s office.

The Mohonk Preserve will get a capacity grant of $27,500 and a stewardship and resource management grant of $50,000.

The Wallkill Valley Land Trust received a stewardship and resource management grant of $32,500.

The Woodstock Land Conservancy was awarded a stewardship and resource management grant of $15,000.

The mid-Hudson region received $870,950 in total grants.