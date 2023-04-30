If spring has come, can the summer theater season be far behind? It’s time to start giving thought to what shows we most want to catch in the months to come, whether they be offered in an intimate modern black box, on a vintage vaudeville-era stage or out under the stars.

Truth be told, it can be confusing to try to pigeonhole regional theater productions by “season,” since the timing of such will vary by venue. Some major summer theater seasons (such as the one at the Woodstock Playhouse) hadn’t even been announced yet as of press time. Other theaters are projecting way ahead (Bridge Street Theatre is already booked into 2024). A few venues, including college theater departments, are just winding up their 2022/23 seasons and will take the entire summer off, returning in the autumn.

This roundup of what we have to look forward to on local stages this spring, summer and fall is necessarily incomplete. But every listing will include a weblink where you can check periodically for scheduling updates.

Actors & Writers

Stone Ridge (performances at various venues)

https://actorsandwriters.com

2023 Season T/B/A

Bird-on-a-Cliff Theatre Company

Woodstock

www.birdonacliff.org

Bakersfield Mist by Steven Sachs, directed by Hank Neimark, with Elli Michaels and David Aston-Reese

Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock

May 12-14, 19-21, Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Woodstock Shakespeare Festival. As You Like It by William Shakespeare

Comeau Property, 45 Comeau Drive, Woodstock

Summer 2023 – Dates T/B/A

Bard SummerScape

Sosnoff Theater, Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson

845-758-7900, fishercenter@bard.edu,

https://fishercenter.bard.edu/whats-on/programs/summerscape

World premiere/SummerScape commission: Illinois

Music/lyrics by Sufjan Stevens (based on the album Illinois), story by Justin Peck/Jackie Sibblies Drury, directed/choreographed by Justin Peck

June 23, 24, 30, July 1 at 7:30 p.m., June 25, July 2 at 2 p.m.

Bridge Street Theatre

44 West Bridge Street, Catskill

518-943-3818, contact@bridgest.org

https://bridgest.org/2023-season

Thursdays-Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m.

Rude Mechanics by Eric Hissom (world premiere), April 20-30

East of Berlin by Hannah Moscovitch (regional premiere), May 25-June 4

I Am Barbie by Walton Beacham (East Coast premiere), August 31-September 10

The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, October 5-15

Sympathetic Magic by Lanford Wilson (regional premiere), November 9-19

Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

661 Route 308, Rhinebeck

845-876-3080, boxoffice@centerforperformingarts.org

www.centerforperformingarts.org

Fridays/Saturdays 8 p.m., Sundays 3 p.m.

Bernhardt/Hamlet by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Joe Eriole, April 14-23

Up in One Productions presents Hello, Dolly!, book by Michael Stewart, music/lyrics by Jerry Herman, directed/choreographed by Thomas Netter, music direction by Matthew Woolever

May 5-28

Coach House Players

12 Augusta Street, Kingston

845-331-2476, info@coachhouseplayers.org

www.coachhouseplayers.org

Fridays/Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m.

Murder Once Removed by Irving Gaynor Neiman, directed by Barbara E. Melzer

April 14-16, 21-23

Crossing Delancey by Susan Sandler, directed by David Rubenstein

July 7-9, 14-16

Broadway, written/directed by Barbara Jones

August 11-13

God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza, reading directed by Tom Tierney

August 25-27

Pippin

Music/lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Roger O. Hirson

November 10-12, 17-19

County Players

Falls Theatre, 2681 West Main Street, Wappingers Falls

845-298-1491

https://countyplayers.org/season-66

Mainstage productions

Fridays/Saturdays 8 p.m., Saturday/Sunday matinées 2 p.m.

On Golden Pond by Ernest Thompson, directed by Bill Peckham

July 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, matinées July 16, 22

Calendar Girls by Tim Firth, based on the Miramax motion picture by Juliette Towhidi/Tim Firth, directed by James Steinmeyer

September 8-9, 15-6, 22-23, matinées September 17, 23

The Humans by Stephen Karam, directed by Andrew Karl

November 3- 4, 10-11, 17-18, matinées November 12, 18

CP2 Readers’ Theatre festival weekends

The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter, directed by Brittany Proia

Friday, October 13, 8 p.m., Saturday, October 14, 2 p.m.

The New Century by Paul Rudnick, directed by Michael J. Frohnhoefer

Saturday, October 14, 8 p.m., Sunday, October 15, 2 p.m.

Freud’s Last Session by Mark St. Germain, directed by James Steinmeyer

Friday, December 1, 8 p.m., Saturday, December 2, 2 p.m.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Michael J. Frohnhoefer

Saturday, December 2, 8 p.m., Sunday, December 3, 2 p.m.

Denizen Theatre

Water Street Market, 10 Main Street, New Paltz

845-743-5364, information@denizentheatre.com

https://denizentheatre.org

The Empty Locket: Part 1 of The Chastity Jones Mysteries by November Christine. A one-of-a kind interactive whodunit mystery, complete with clickable clues and immersive audio narrative. This audioplay was created to be enjoyed from home via the Internet.

April 17-May 2

Autumn 2023 Black Box Season T/B/A

Hudson Hall

Hudson Opera House, 327 Warren Street, Hudson

518-822-1438, hello@hudsonhall.org

https://hudsonhall.org

Happiness in the Spotlight, Camphill Hudson Players

Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9, Garrison

845-265-9575, boxoffice@hvshakespeare.org

https://hvshakespeare.org

Henry V by William Shakespeare, directed by Davis McCallum, featuring Emily Ota as King Henry

Previews May 31, June 1-3

June 9-11, 15-17, 22-25, 29-30, July 1, 19, 23, 29, 31, August 2, 6, 10, 14, 16, 20-21

All performances at 7:30 p.m. except 2 p.m. June 25

Love’s Labor’s Lost by William Shakespeare, directed by Amanda Dehnert, with original music by Amanda Dehnert/Andre Pleuss

Previews July 12-14

July 12-17, 20-22, 24, 26-28, 27-30

All performances at 7:30 p.m. except a 2 p.m. matinée July 26

Penelope (world premiere), music/lyrics by Alex Bechtel, book by Alex Bechtel/Grace Mclean/Eva Steinmetz, directed by Eva Steinmetz

September 2-3, 5-10, 12-17

All performances at 7 p.m. except 2 p.m. September 10 and 17, a 2 p.m. matinée September 16

New Genesis Productions Youth Theatre

23 Vision Path, West Shokan

845-399-9613, ngpshakespeare@gmail.com

www.newgenesisproductions.org

Summer theatre arts workshops for kids wind up with public performances on the Little Globe Outdoor Stage at the end of each one- or two-week session. Inquire for exact dates/times.

Shakespeare’s Fairies

Ages 5-7, June 26-30

Two Gentlemen of Verona

Ages 8-10, July 3-15

Love’s Labor’s Lost

Ages 11-13, July 24-August 5

The Merchant of Venice

Ages 14-18, August 7-19

Performing Arts of Woodstock

Mescal Hornbeck Community Center

56 Rock City Road, Woodstock

845-679-7900

info@performingartsofwoodstock.org

www.performingartsofwoodstock.org

Three Thornton Wilder one-act plays

June 2023 – Dates/times T/B/A

Infancy (from Seven Ages of Man series), directed by Joe Bongiorno

Such Things Only Happen in Books, directed by Richard Ralff

Queens of France, directed by Lena Adams

Phoenicia Playhouse

10 Church Street, Phoenicia

845-688-2279

info@phoeniciaplayhouse.com

https://phoeniciaplayhouse.com

Kittens in the Catskills Burlesque Show

Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m.

The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy

Thursdays-Saturdays, 7 p.m. June 22-24, June 29-July 1, July 6-8Sundays, 2 p.m., June 25, July 1 and 9

Powerhouse Theater

Vassar College, 124 Raymond Avenue, Poughkeepsie

www.vassar.edu/powerhouse/season

July/August programs/dates T/B/A

Rosendale Theatre

408 Main Street, Rosendale

845-658-8989, info@rosendaletheatre.org

www.rosendaletheatre.org/live-theatre

Love Is Love: The LGBTQ+ Plays

June 8-11 (times T/B/A)

Shadowland Stages

MainStage, 157 Canal Street, Ellenville

Studio, 14 Market Street, Ellenville

845-647-5511

https://shadowlandstages.org

Curtain times: Thursdays-Saturdays 8 p.m.

Sundays, first Saturday of each run 2 p.m.

Just Another Day by/starring Dan Lauria, world premiere co-production with Great Barrington Public Theatre

June 2-18, MainStage

The 39 Steps, adapted by Patrick Barlow from novel by John Buchan, movie by Alfred Hitchcock, original concept by Simon Corble/Nobby Dimon

June 23-July 9, Studio

Always … Patsy Cline, created/original direction by Ted Swindley

July 14-August 6, MainStage

Million Dollar Quartet, book by Colin Escott/Floyd Mutrux, original concept/direction by Floyd Mutrux, inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins

August 11-September 10, MainStage

Off Peak by Brenda Withers

September 15-October 1, Studio

Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau (Part 3 of The Detroit Project)

October 6-22, MainStage

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson/Margot Melcon

December 1-17, MainStage

SUNY New Paltz Department of Theatre Arts

McKenna Theatre, 1 Hawk Drive, New Paltz

845-257-SUNY (7869)

www.newpaltz.edu/fpa/theatre/productions/mainstage

Bat Boy by Keythe Farley/Brian Flemming/Laurence O’Keefe, directed by Catherine Doherty, music directed by Katya Stanislavskaya

April 21-23, 27-30

Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Autumn semester 2023 season T/B/A

Woodstock Playhouse

103 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

845-679-6900, woodstockplayhousecgm@gmail.com

www.woodstockplayhouse.org

Pure Imagination, New York Conservatory for the Arts production of MTI’s Broadway Junior Revue

Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m., Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m.

Summer 2023 Season T/B/A