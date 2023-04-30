If spring has come, can the summer theater season be far behind? It’s time to start giving thought to what shows we most want to catch in the months to come, whether they be offered in an intimate modern black box, on a vintage vaudeville-era stage or out under the stars.
Truth be told, it can be confusing to try to pigeonhole regional theater productions by “season,” since the timing of such will vary by venue. Some major summer theater seasons (such as the one at the Woodstock Playhouse) hadn’t even been announced yet as of press time. Other theaters are projecting way ahead (Bridge Street Theatre is already booked into 2024). A few venues, including college theater departments, are just winding up their 2022/23 seasons and will take the entire summer off, returning in the autumn.
This roundup of what we have to look forward to on local stages this spring, summer and fall is necessarily incomplete. But every listing will include a weblink where you can check periodically for scheduling updates.
Actors & Writers
Stone Ridge (performances at various venues)
2023 Season T/B/A
Bird-on-a-Cliff Theatre Company
Woodstock
Bakersfield Mist by Steven Sachs, directed by Hank Neimark, with Elli Michaels and David Aston-Reese
Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock
May 12-14, 19-21, Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.
Woodstock Shakespeare Festival. As You Like It by William Shakespeare
Comeau Property, 45 Comeau Drive, Woodstock
Summer 2023 – Dates T/B/A
Bard SummerScape
Sosnoff Theater, Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson
845-758-7900, fishercenter@bard.edu,
https://fishercenter.bard.edu/whats-on/programs/summerscape
World premiere/SummerScape commission: Illinois
Music/lyrics by Sufjan Stevens (based on the album Illinois), story by Justin Peck/Jackie Sibblies Drury, directed/choreographed by Justin Peck
June 23, 24, 30, July 1 at 7:30 p.m., June 25, July 2 at 2 p.m.
Bridge Street Theatre
44 West Bridge Street, Catskill
518-943-3818, contact@bridgest.org
https://bridgest.org/2023-season
Thursdays-Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m.
Rude Mechanics by Eric Hissom (world premiere), April 20-30
East of Berlin by Hannah Moscovitch (regional premiere), May 25-June 4
I Am Barbie by Walton Beacham (East Coast premiere), August 31-September 10
The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, October 5-15
Sympathetic Magic by Lanford Wilson (regional premiere), November 9-19
Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
661 Route 308, Rhinebeck
845-876-3080, boxoffice@centerforperformingarts.org
www.centerforperformingarts.org
Fridays/Saturdays 8 p.m., Sundays 3 p.m.
Bernhardt/Hamlet by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Joe Eriole, April 14-23
Up in One Productions presents Hello, Dolly!, book by Michael Stewart, music/lyrics by Jerry Herman, directed/choreographed by Thomas Netter, music direction by Matthew Woolever
May 5-28
Coach House Players
12 Augusta Street, Kingston
845-331-2476, info@coachhouseplayers.org
Fridays/Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m.
Murder Once Removed by Irving Gaynor Neiman, directed by Barbara E. Melzer
April 14-16, 21-23
Crossing Delancey by Susan Sandler, directed by David Rubenstein
July 7-9, 14-16
Broadway, written/directed by Barbara Jones
August 11-13
God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza, reading directed by Tom Tierney
August 25-27
Pippin
Music/lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Roger O. Hirson
November 10-12, 17-19
County Players
Falls Theatre, 2681 West Main Street, Wappingers Falls
845-298-1491
https://countyplayers.org/season-66
Mainstage productions
Fridays/Saturdays 8 p.m., Saturday/Sunday matinées 2 p.m.
On Golden Pond by Ernest Thompson, directed by Bill Peckham
July 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, matinées July 16, 22
Calendar Girls by Tim Firth, based on the Miramax motion picture by Juliette Towhidi/Tim Firth, directed by James Steinmeyer
September 8-9, 15-6, 22-23, matinées September 17, 23
The Humans by Stephen Karam, directed by Andrew Karl
November 3- 4, 10-11, 17-18, matinées November 12, 18
CP2 Readers’ Theatre festival weekends
The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter, directed by Brittany Proia
Friday, October 13, 8 p.m., Saturday, October 14, 2 p.m.
The New Century by Paul Rudnick, directed by Michael J. Frohnhoefer
Saturday, October 14, 8 p.m., Sunday, October 15, 2 p.m.
Freud’s Last Session by Mark St. Germain, directed by James Steinmeyer
Friday, December 1, 8 p.m., Saturday, December 2, 2 p.m.
The Half-Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Michael J. Frohnhoefer
Saturday, December 2, 8 p.m., Sunday, December 3, 2 p.m.
Denizen Theatre
Water Street Market, 10 Main Street, New Paltz
845-743-5364, information@denizentheatre.com
The Empty Locket: Part 1 of The Chastity Jones Mysteries by November Christine. A one-of-a kind interactive whodunit mystery, complete with clickable clues and immersive audio narrative. This audioplay was created to be enjoyed from home via the Internet.
April 17-May 2
Autumn 2023 Black Box Season T/B/A
Hudson Hall
Hudson Opera House, 327 Warren Street, Hudson
518-822-1438, hello@hudsonhall.org
Happiness in the Spotlight, Camphill Hudson Players
Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9, Garrison
845-265-9575, boxoffice@hvshakespeare.org
Henry V by William Shakespeare, directed by Davis McCallum, featuring Emily Ota as King Henry
Previews May 31, June 1-3
June 9-11, 15-17, 22-25, 29-30, July 1, 19, 23, 29, 31, August 2, 6, 10, 14, 16, 20-21
All performances at 7:30 p.m. except 2 p.m. June 25
Love’s Labor’s Lost by William Shakespeare, directed by Amanda Dehnert, with original music by Amanda Dehnert/Andre Pleuss
Previews July 12-14
July 12-17, 20-22, 24, 26-28, 27-30
All performances at 7:30 p.m. except a 2 p.m. matinée July 26
Penelope (world premiere), music/lyrics by Alex Bechtel, book by Alex Bechtel/Grace Mclean/Eva Steinmetz, directed by Eva Steinmetz
September 2-3, 5-10, 12-17
All performances at 7 p.m. except 2 p.m. September 10 and 17, a 2 p.m. matinée September 16
New Genesis Productions Youth Theatre
23 Vision Path, West Shokan
845-399-9613, ngpshakespeare@gmail.com
Summer theatre arts workshops for kids wind up with public performances on the Little Globe Outdoor Stage at the end of each one- or two-week session. Inquire for exact dates/times.
Shakespeare’s Fairies
Ages 5-7, June 26-30
Two Gentlemen of Verona
Ages 8-10, July 3-15
Love’s Labor’s Lost
Ages 11-13, July 24-August 5
The Merchant of Venice
Ages 14-18, August 7-19
Performing Arts of Woodstock
Mescal Hornbeck Community Center
56 Rock City Road, Woodstock
845-679-7900
info@performingartsofwoodstock.org
www.performingartsofwoodstock.org
Three Thornton Wilder one-act plays
June 2023 – Dates/times T/B/A
Infancy (from Seven Ages of Man series), directed by Joe Bongiorno
Such Things Only Happen in Books, directed by Richard Ralff
Queens of France, directed by Lena Adams
Phoenicia Playhouse
10 Church Street, Phoenicia
845-688-2279
https://phoeniciaplayhouse.com
Kittens in the Catskills Burlesque Show
Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m.
The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy
Thursdays-Saturdays, 7 p.m. June 22-24, June 29-July 1, July 6-8Sundays, 2 p.m., June 25, July 1 and 9
Powerhouse Theater
Vassar College, 124 Raymond Avenue, Poughkeepsie
www.vassar.edu/powerhouse/season
July/August programs/dates T/B/A
Rosendale Theatre
408 Main Street, Rosendale
845-658-8989, info@rosendaletheatre.org
www.rosendaletheatre.org/live-theatre
Love Is Love: The LGBTQ+ Plays
June 8-11 (times T/B/A)
Shadowland Stages
MainStage, 157 Canal Street, Ellenville
Studio, 14 Market Street, Ellenville
845-647-5511
Curtain times: Thursdays-Saturdays 8 p.m.
Sundays, first Saturday of each run 2 p.m.
Just Another Day by/starring Dan Lauria, world premiere co-production with Great Barrington Public Theatre
June 2-18, MainStage
The 39 Steps, adapted by Patrick Barlow from novel by John Buchan, movie by Alfred Hitchcock, original concept by Simon Corble/Nobby Dimon
June 23-July 9, Studio
Always … Patsy Cline, created/original direction by Ted Swindley
July 14-August 6, MainStage
Million Dollar Quartet, book by Colin Escott/Floyd Mutrux, original concept/direction by Floyd Mutrux, inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins
August 11-September 10, MainStage
Off Peak by Brenda Withers
September 15-October 1, Studio
Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau (Part 3 of The Detroit Project)
October 6-22, MainStage
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson/Margot Melcon
December 1-17, MainStage
SUNY New Paltz Department of Theatre Arts
McKenna Theatre, 1 Hawk Drive, New Paltz
845-257-SUNY (7869)
www.newpaltz.edu/fpa/theatre/productions/mainstage
Bat Boy by Keythe Farley/Brian Flemming/Laurence O’Keefe, directed by Catherine Doherty, music directed by Katya Stanislavskaya
April 21-23, 27-30
Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.
Autumn semester 2023 season T/B/A
Woodstock Playhouse
103 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock
845-679-6900, woodstockplayhousecgm@gmail.com
Pure Imagination, New York Conservatory for the Arts production of MTI’s Broadway Junior Revue
Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m., Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m.
Summer 2023 Season T/B/A