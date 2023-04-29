Congratulations to New Paltz Central School District (NPCSD) bus driver Tersa Faso, who was recently named Ulster County School Bus Driver of the Year by the Mid-Hudson Transportation Supervisors Association. The award, which recognizes Faso’s service and safety record, is issued in conjunction with the Ulster County Traffic Safety Board and “Operation Safe STOP.”

Faso has been a driver for the NPCSD for 13 years, having started for the district as a bus attendant. The award factors in community service, which the Kerhonkson resident has achieved through Parent Teacher Association involvement, sports roster volunteerism and more. Faso’s character and professionalism in her role were lauded in letters from students’ families noting her punctuality, dependability, caring demeanor for children and attention to safety.

Faso describes herself as a “role model” for students to trust “with the good, bad and ugly situations.” Faso said she loves her job, her student passengers and takes her responsibilities very seriously. “Respect” and “be kind” are two mandates on Faso’s bus. “Watching the children grow from the first day of school until the last day is absolutely amazing,” said Faso. “I will have many more years before I retire as a bus driver and am looking forward to watching them all grow and succeed. Being nominated for bus driver of the year is an honor.”

NPCSD Director of Transportation Maureen Ryan said that Faso was a pleasure to nominate. “She takes safety very seriously,” said Ryan. “She works hard and has been doing the same run for several years now. The parents know and love her. They trust her with their children. She is truly dedicated to her job.”