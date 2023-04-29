This week we announced two paving projects to launch our 2023 paving season: North Street from Delaware Avenue to the Hutton Brickyard gate, Willow Street from North Street to the dead end, and Cordts Street from Willow Street to Delaware Ave were paved this week.

Lucas Avenue from Washington Avenue to the city line will be paved next week. Milling is expected to begin Tuesday, May 2, with paving expected to begin Thursday, May 4 and completed by Friday, May 5, weather permitting.

The City of Kingston is working in concert with Central Hudson to help repair Lucas Avenue after recent gas line replacement in the area. Due to the future Lucas Avenue sewer replacement project, this paving project will include a shallow mill and a topcoat, which will bring the roadway to good condition.

More information about paving projects in the City of Kingston can be found at https://kingston-ny.gov/paving.

CSX will be making emergency repairs on the Flatbush railroad crossing starting Monday. The maintenance work to improve safety at the crossing is expected to be completed by Friday, May 5. Flatbush will be closed during the repair, and a detour will be in place.

Central Hudson: Main installation will continue next week on Fair Street between Main St and Pearl Street, and on Main Street between Clinton Avenue and Wall Street with road closures and detours. There will also be some gas main work on Crown and John St.

Service replacements will continue next week on Fair Street between N. Front Street and Main Street, with road closures and detours.

Regular roadwork updates can be found here.