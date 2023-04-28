From the 1920s until its slow demise throughout the 50s, 60s and 70s, the Borscht Belt was a swath of summer resorts and recreational camps in Ulster, Sullivan and Orange counties. The scene was built and popularized mostly by folks of Jewish heritage, especially those from New York City who were ostracized from other vacation spots and motivated to advance Jewish culture. Though small remnants of the phenomenon still remain, all the major resorts are gone, leaving behind ghosts of a rich cultural legacy that will finally get their due.

The Catskills Borscht Belt Museum has been officially announced, and its future home is at 90 Canal Street in Ellenville. In July 2023, it will host a pop-up show titled “Welcome to the Mountains”, done in collaboration with Bard Graduate Center in New York City. Locals who have Borscht Belt stories or memorabilia are encouraged to attend and have their memories recorded for the archives. A full opening to the public is planned for 2025 after extensive renovations are completed.

The museum will celebrate everything the area was famous for: Bold, neon colors and flashy cursive fonts, lounges with kitchy carpets, big blue swimming pools, copious amounts of food, and thriving nightlife including a comedy scene that formed a foundation for modern stand-up. Legendary comedians like Jerry Lewis, Sid Caesar, Joan Rivers, Carl Reiner, Mel Brooks and Jackie Mason perfected the art of the off-color joke here (they’d probably be canceled in today’s cultural climate). Even Jerry Seinfeld managed to establish himself here during the area’s waning years.

The Borscht Belt wasn’t entirely a Jewish refuge – other minority groups such as Irish, Italian-Americans, African-Americans and LGBTQ folks found solace from social stigmatization at their own gathering places in the woods.

The museum has already amassed an impressive collection of Borscht Belt history, including fixtures from some of the legendary hotel/resorts, celebrity memorabilia and a large amount of music, film and photography. They have been working with The Yivo Institute for Jewish Research and The Catskills Institute at Northeaster University to bring this treasure trove online in addition to having it on display at the Ellenville location.