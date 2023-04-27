New Paltz town council members passed, at their April 20 meeting, a modification to the somewhat new town rental registration law ensuring that there’s no loophole to avoid using the single waste hauler approved for residential garbage. Mirroring a clause in the village rental registration law, council members have clarified that residential waste contracts must go through the single hauler with the license to operate in New Paltz, even when that residence is someone else’s business: a rental unit. The single hauler law, which involves a competitive bidding process to serve any town resident who wants to get garbage picked up, is focused on residential waste rather than commercial waste. This change makes it clear that while rental units can certainly be a business, they are still subject to this particular law.

Next month, bidding will be opened for the next five-year contract under the single-hauler law. Residential waste pickup is now available through County Waste.