The large wooded area behind the soccer fields on the northwest side of Cantine Field complex offers hikers a 25-acre woodland, not far from Saugerties’ commercial center. Jake Smith is proposing to add three mountain biking trails in the area, he told the Saugerties Town Board at its regular meeting on Wednesday, April 19.

Smith, a member of the Saugerties Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, said that he would like to create trails of differing ability levels within the woodland. “The intermediate and advanced trails would first be built for mountain bikers, and there would also be a skill area where bikers can practice balancing and other skills that they can take on.” The complex would offer a family-friendly place where people from the area could come for recreation, Smith said.

Most of the work of developing the trails would be done by volunteers. Volunteers would also raise money to pay for materials and any needed paid work, according to Smith.

In response to a request from supervisor Fred Costello, Smith offered background about his interest in the project. “For a long time I was a road cyclist, but when I moved up here to be closer to family I got into mountain biking, and I’ve been doing it for three to five years.” Riders have come together to create “a small community of people that all enjoy getting out there on bikes.”

While some power-assisted bicycles might fall within the definition of the vehicles for which the trails would be intended, a bicycle without pedals could fall into the category of a motorcycle, Smith said.

Town councilwoman Leeanne Thornton asked whether the trails would parallel existing hiking trails. There are some trails that are wide enough to accommodate a small vehicle, Smith said. “The beginner trail would start with fortifying the existing trail. The beginner trail would be wide, with gentle grades and void of obstacles and walkers; bikers and beginner mountain bikers could use that.” The intermediate and advanced trails would be more challenging.