Competitive grant process

Congressman Pat Ryan, thank you for reviewing the Village of New Paltz’s application from March 2023 to fix 1) the dead end water main on North Chestnut and 2) the sewer pump station on North Chestnut and Bonticou View. We were disappointed to receive word last Friday you were not able to nominate our project for federal grant assistance, but we understand.

The review process must be incredibly challenging. There are so many deserving communities with important projects and limited resources. This was our fourth unsuccessful attempt to secure grant assistance to fix the dead end water main on North Chestnut so it loops to Huguenot Street. Twice we applied to NYS grant programs, once to former Rep. Delgado and once to Rep. Ryan. Our project had made the final round that had been vetted by our previous member, now Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. Unfortunately, our project was not included in the Federal FY23 Appropriations bill because of the interim period while Delgado took his new job with NYS.

We recently had a debriefing after not receiving a grant award for water mains with staff from the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) and NYS Department of Health. They emphasized how our applications get compared against those from communities with contaminants or other public health problems that must be addressed immediately. These will score higher than our applications during reviews, as we need to replace things but our public’s health is not at risk.

Governor Hochul has just announced the next round of the EFC-administered Water Infrastructure Improvement Grant Programs that has been bolstered by funding from the voter-approved Environmental Bond Act of 2022. We will be applying again. We received one award in 2019 and have applied in each of the last five EFC rounds since 2017.

Mayor Tim Rogers

New Paltz

WEC successes

Congratulations to the Woodstock Environmental Commission (WEC) for two great successes this past week. WEC members are Alex Bolotow, Arlene Weissman, Bob Wolff, Chris Compton, Erin Moran, Julia Blelock and Susan Paynter.

First, Arlene and I are part of the Woodstock Community Thermal Team, partnering last year with Clough Harbor Associates to submit an application for a $100,000 grant. We just learned we have been approved and will soon start our work! This a NYSERDA project, where a feasibility study will be conducted in Woodstock to understand the heating and cooling needs for potential sites that could connect to a thermal energy network. This work supports New York State’s carbon-free energy goals.

Second, Woodstock’s Earth Day event on April 22, 2023 was a great success! Thanks to Earth Day coordinator Erin, all WEC members, all who provided booths with informative displays, and all who attended. Excellent speakers included County Executive Jen Metzger, State Senator Michelle Hinchey, WEC member Alex, and others. People loved Ravensbeard and their magnificent birds. There were activities for the youth and items of interest for all ages. Mother Earth was a very special attendee.

The 10 Church Road situation was an important topic at Earth Day. Supervisor McKenna is the Woodstock Town Board lead for the 10 Church Road issue. I have been working on several urgent environmentally related Woodstock projects. With those projects handled, I am now also working the 10 Church Road issue. When I worked the Terramor issue, I received helpful insights from WEC chair Chris, who has experience working with governmental agencies. For 10 Church Road, I plan to work with Chris, Supervisor McKenna and others. It is too soon to know how my involvement can help, but I have begun working with experts at the local, county and state levels to find and communicate answers, working for the health and safety of all involved.

Laura Ricci, Town Council Member

Woodstock

Wacky weather indeed

After reading the article by Erin Quinn entitled “Wacky weather,” about our past winter weather with comments by researcher emeritus Paul Huth at the Mohonk Preserve and reports and conversations by the founders and owners of Hudson Valley Weather, I was surprised at the omission of the words climate change, which is really behind the physical decades long intensification of the ENSO (El-Nino Southern Oscillation) cycle that is ultimately responsible for the destabilization of our planetary weather systems — including El Nino and La Nina.

Granted that the Hudson Valley topography, regional and micro-climate differences, elevation, (aerographic lift) have a lot to do with varying Hudson Valley and Catskill Mountain weather — they are all fed by the ultimate generator of increasing atmospheric and marine temperatures due to an unabated increase of the atmospheric greenhouse gas C02 levels that has produced a worldwide temperature rise of 1.8 C. since the start of the Industrial Revolution and the highest C02 levels in the earth’s atmosphere in two million years — 423.5ppm.

The ENSO cycle, which alternates from the warm El Nino to the cooler La Nina has been part of the earth’s climate machine for millennia and historically responsible for regional and continental droughts, floods and drastic weather events. AGW however, (Anthropomorphic Global Warming) fed by chronic greenhouse gasses from the fossil fuel industry has become the forcing agent of constant upward trending atmospheric and ocean temperatures that will easily breach the IPCC and 2015 Paris Climate Treaty Accord targets of 1.5 C well before the turn of the century.

Extreme weather events, rising sea levels from melting ice caps, disrupted ecosystems, stuck weather, thawing permafrost, mega-droughts, and floods is the worldwide paradigm of the climate change apocalypse upon us and not just from El Nino or La Nina that may produce exceptional rainfall, snow or droughts.. Wacky weather indeed!

Victor C. Capelli

Ulster Park

Restore the earth

A recent letter to the editor supported the idea of spending less time and money on home restoration and instead, appreciate the earth which “restores itself for free.”

I would reframe that idea: work less on your home and more on restoring the earth because our choice of non-native plants, our use of poisonous sprays and our farming practices are destroying the soil and the pollinators we depend on.

One step you can take to begin to undo the damage would be to email or call your New York State Legislators to support The NY Birds and Bees Protection Act (A7429A/S1856). This act would eliminate 80-90% of neurotoxins from our state.

Saving pollinators is not some abstract ideal; the American Bumblebee population is down 89% countrywide, 99% in New York and they are 100% gone from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Rhode Island.

Contact shrathas@nyassembly.gov or maherb@nyassmbly.gov and hincheym@nysenate.gov or oberacker@nysenate.gov.

Doris Chorny

Wallkill

Should there be term limits for the Woodstock supervisor position?

Is it time for term limits to be introduced regarding the post of Woodstock Town Supervisor? Is it time for a poll to be taken amongst Woodstock’s constituents to decide who’s for and against this? What would the results of such a poll be?

In recent years, Woodstock has experienced an epidemic of lopsided elections for the position of town supervisor. In a country that was once ruled by infallibility and tyranny of an English Monarch, I find it hard to believe that in Woodstock we continue to have no term limits on the powerful position of town supervisor.

When the British were finally defeated and we decided that we would not have a king, we also decided that no person would be elected to the office of president more than twice. Why then in Woodstock of all places is there no limit to the amount of times the post of supervisor can be filled by the same person?

The reelection rate of supervisors is extremely high because of the numerous advantages the supervisor has over challengers, making it virtually impossible to vote them out. Term limits would prevent people from becoming too powerful on the town board and better reflect the will of the people of Woodstock.

Other disadvantages of having a supervisor without term limits are that he becomes this almost God-like figure on the board and instead of doing their job, other members of the board focus on just keeping their job and making lifelong careers as board members. Term limits will change this system by allowing town board members to speak their mind and not just go along to get along with the king. Term limits would break up the monopoly of the supervisor’s role by ending incumbent advantages and allow for new people to run for the position giving the voters more choices instead of the same incumbent election after election. It would also provide more people with real-world experience from all walks of life an opportunity to serve their community. We need more teachers, artists, musicians, small business owners, farmers, etc. in the supervisor’s office to better represent the town and provide real-world and real-work experience.

Term limits would provide representatives who are closer to their constituents and who know they have a limited time in office to do the work they were sent there to do and forces them to return home, where they too must live under the laws they’ve enacted.

Term limits would discourage corruption and sever ties to cronies and bureaucratic ties with politicians. In doing so, it safeguards public service from those who seek to exploit it for personal gain. Term-limited supervisors would know they’ve been elected to do a job and won’t shrink under pressure. Limiting the number of years a supervisor can serve will make the position more competitive and based on abilities instead of seniority

Chris Finlay

Woodstock

Welcome to the Lilliputian Insane Asylum

“We” are in a post-truth political world. Let us get this straight: The Trumpublican MAGAt strategy has completely eroded our trust and has developed an inability to believe in our institutions. It glaringly shows in their embarrassing right-wing fuckery.

These loyalists emphasize a drift from democratic standards — and from fact-based reality. How far does that influence extend?

They openly support a loser-like tfg who is mean and nasty, vicious, morally corrupt, hypocritical and deceitful, jealous and envious, filled with greed and ingratitude — in fact, we witness their abnormal admiration with him based on the constant echoing of his talking points.

Those red MAGAt hats are the dunce caps of our generation. (At least a dunce cap has a point, right? They wear them willingly. I wonder, is their other favorite hat tinfoil? It is easy to identify the stupid ones and the MAGAt hats help — yes, really, they do.

People like these anti-democracy crazy Trumpublican cultists must be the dumbest of the dumbest, who find “Moronism” to be a religion — yes, they are marching morons and to the tune of shambolic bearing moronic Trumpism. They voted for him and would do it again if he is the nominee in 2024. It will be another successful con on the gullible brainwashed pitchfork bearers by the orange menace. Hello America!

My question: How is it that people who just yesterday were living by golden rules and norms, and once, were condemning dishonesty, unlawful activity, defrauding people, speaking ill of others, physical violence, racist acts, Russian/authoritarian ideology, etc., can now easily wake up today and not only be suddenly okay with all those things, but also be perfectly willing to actively engage in those very activities?

At what point do they take a step back and say, “Wait a minute, this has never been okay with me. What am I DOING?” instead of ignoring the adage: “Never let the same snake bite you twice.”

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

Route 28 paving project

This is the project description of the proposed work on the 2.2-mile stretch of Route 28 in the Town of Kingston. Milling the surface and installing an overlay of asphalt and doing some maintenance of the underground drainage ( which there is very little of ). After four decades of doing virtually nothing to improve Route 28, this is the bone that they throw to the traveling public in our community.

Nothing is being done to eliminate the hazardous safety conditions that exist on this section of Route 28. No traffic lights, no fifth lane for making left-hand turns across two lanes of oncoming traffic and no provisions for eliminating hazardous egress of large trucks onto the roadway in the industrial zones.

People should take a ride on Route 9 going South through Poughkeepsie and see the work that was done by the NYSDOT to make that roadway safe for the traveling public.

This work on Route 28 will not eliminate the hazardous conditions that exist on this roadway.

We deserve better!

Joseph L. Doan

Kingston

Woodstock Town Board election

As a person who grew up in a home where her father was a history teacher in the South Bronx for 31 years, around our kitchen table we talked about the two taboo subjects — religion and politics. There weren’t very many arguments in our debates because we were all pretty much on the same page, at least most of the time. My dad was brilliant and he actually was able to explain the electoral college system to me when my social studies teachers could not.

I have lived in Woodstock for over 16 years, mostly from Friday to Tuesday morning, and in the summers more often.

If you look at my Facebook page, you’ll see that I am still a person involved in politics.

Yesterday, I wrote a comment on a candidate’s Facebook page regarding her putting up a post about someone bring “removed” from some position that had to do with the environment in Woodstock. My comments really were not about that because I do not have a handle on it. My comment was that Ms. Lover, whom I know a bit, should concentrate on the issues that she would like the Woodstock people to know are important to her.

We have enough political discourse in Washington, DC, quite enough. This is a local election for a seat on the town board and what the people of Woodstock would like, including myself, is to know what you are going to do for Woodstock.

That was my suggestion to her. Instead of answering my comment on her Facebook page, she sent me a Messenger note to explain why she feels the way she does and told me to have a nice day. When I went to see exactly what my comments were, the page was no longer available and it was removed from me seeing it. So I was not able to answer her comment on her Facebook page, nor could I answer it in a private messenger note.

That is why I am writing to you.

Candidates should be sticking to the issues that are important to the people of Woodstock and not worried about someone being “removed” from some position unfairly, if that is the case. The election is eight to ten weeks away. While I understand we have freedom of speech here in the United States of America, I think the candidates running for office should stick to why they are running and what they can do.

I was shocked to see that she blocked me, that she answered in a private messenger message and then I could not reply to either. Ms. Lover talks about transparency, but that is a real lack of it.

I really didn’t know where to go with this. When I first started coming up to Woodstock, I would get the Woodstock Times on my way into town, and loved reading about all the local news plus the calendar that showed all the happenings in the various towns. Nobody uses printed newspapers anymore, but I happened to come across your name, so I figured let me just write here.

Lori Klausner

Woodstock

Candidate for town justice

There is an opening for a Gardiner town justice on the upcoming general election ballot and it’s important to elect a candidate with experience and skills to serve in that position.

The town justice hears and decides vehicle and traffic cases, small claims matters, misdemeanor prosecutions and evictions. A successful town justice should have courtroom experience, commitment to neutrality and concern for justice.

I would like to introduce myself as a candidate. After practicing law for almost three decades, and litigating in Federal and State courts, from intake to jury trial, I believe I have the experience for the position. In terms of neutrality, it is important to hear cases without prejudgment, and with an interest in ensuring that every party is heard. I have served as a neutral arbitrator for many years, rendering decisions in disputes for a Federal agency and am trained as a mediator.

I have lived in Gardiner for many years, raised my kids here and been involved in several volunteer capacities with the town. It would be my honor to serve as one of the two town justices for this community. I humbly ask for your support at the general election on November 7.

Laura Matlow Wong-Pan

Gardiner

Spread your wings

Angels can’t reproduce; one never sees a pregnant angel.

Sparrow

Phoenicia

Save the bluestone sidewalks in Saugerties

With reference to David Gordon’s article, “Saugerties proposes two options in dealing with failing bluestone sidewalks” on April 12, 2023, it is our opinion that it would be a mistake to replace the bluestone sidewalks with imitation material. The bluestone sidewalks make a historic visual statement in the village business district that should not be removed.

The uplift of the historic bluestone sidewalks in the Village of Saugerties is caused by the surface roots of our valued street trees. The condition can be corrected by carefully lifting the stone slabs, holding them vertically in place, pruning the tree roots, smoothing out the bed with new pea gravel as needed and finally lowering the slabs back in place. In some cases, the bluestone slabs may have to be sloped over and around the tree trunks. It is important to understand that the surface roots are not essential to the health of the trees since the trees gather the bulk of their nutrients from the deeper ground water. If necessary, the bluestone slabs may be reshaped.

The work requires careful, trained hand labor, which the village is fortunate to have. Our village itself is a work of historic art and requires constant loving care, which it has always been fortunate to have. May it continue under our very capable and caring Mayor and Village Board.

Barry Benepe and Judith Spektor

Saugerties

Reappoint Alex Bolotow

A group of neighbors attended the last Woodstock Town Board meeting to protest the removal of Alex Bolotow as chair of the Environmental Commission, and after three years, the lack of action by the board to remove construction debris from 10 Church Road.

In May 2019, the DEC raided three properties used by Joseph Karolys as dump sites, which resulted in 39 violations of clean water and solid waste disposal laws. DEC test results indicated the presence of heavy metals such as mercury, lead and zinc; coal ash, coal and slag; and nine chemicals deemed to be “probable carcinogens,” including the banned pesticide, DDT.

In early 2020, it was discovered Karolys had delivered construction-and-demolition material to 10 Church Road in Woodstock. At the request of the Woodstock Environmental Commission, the Town Board in October 2020 passed a resolution requiring Vincent Conigliaro to remove the debris from his property. Since learning of the dumping of the construction debris, the commission has been tenacious in its attempts to have the material tested and removed.

The commission recently learned that test results, which had been available since October of last year, had been withheld from the Commission. Not unexpectedly, harsh words were exchanged. Councilwoman Laura Ricci insisted the solution was to remove Alex Bolotow as commission chair.

This action is inappropriate. The dumping of construction debris is a serious issue, and the town has been well served by Alex’s dedication and perseverance. Woodstockers deserve no less.

The Town Board should reappoint Alex as chair of the Environmental Commission.

Kenneth Panza

Woodstock

From Facebook

Aaron Eighmey wrote [regarding the contamination of 10 Church Road]: “The whole thing is Infuriating! We should all contact the town and ask why this was allowed to happen and why it isn’t cleaned up yet.”

In response to Eighmey’s statement, Bill McKenna wrote: “We live in a land of laws. There are processes that must be followed. We cannot just go onto somebody’s property and do as we wish.”

But Bill, according to Hudson Valley One, we did go through the process. You said: “Because we won a lawsuit, we have the ability to turn around and force a cleanup and bill it back to him.” So why the procrastination?

Howard Harris

Woodstock

Why I write the things I write

The Vietnam War was a dark and tumultuous time in American history, and the experiences of those who served are often challenging to comprehend. However, in the stories of soldiers and Marines I have counseled, many started the journey to find peace within by using the power of words to return their human spirit.

I joined the Marines to escape my father’s demands to attend a college or dig ditches. I enlisted in the Marines and deployed to Vietnam, where I learned the brutal code “kill anything that moved” to increase the nightly TV body count so it looked like Americans were winning the war. After returning home, I began experiencing the traumas of an immoral war firsthand, ultimately losing my marriage and quitting my job.

I struggled not to succumb to the darkness that followed me home. Instead, I began to write poems, and over time I used poems to sort out who I’d become. Writing became a means of healing. Eventually, telling my story helped me reframe the war code “killing anything that moved” to become a therapist in a hospital working with vets to a new code, “help everyone who needs help.”

Studies have shown that writing about traumatic experiences can help individuals process their emotions and memories, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, and improve overall well-being.

The moral complexity of the Vietnam War experience taught me the importance of listening to other veterans and those who lived in wars in their homes. My struggle reminded me that hope for healing and redemption exists even in the darkest times.

My trip from Marine door gunner to a writer returned my human spirit. I suggest that for anyone struggling with trauma writing your story, sharing your experiences and connecting through sharing stories can become a pathway to healing. That’s why I write the things I do.

Larry Winters

New Paltz

Tools

If you buy a gun

buy a shovel too

you might be

bound to use them

two

Ze’ev Willy Neumann

Saugerties

Affirmative thumbs up for the fingerpost sign

Following up on an article in last week’s paper about the proposed fingerpost sign to be installed on the grounds of the Elting Memorial Library in downtown New Paltz, I’m writing on behalf of the library’s board of trustees to convey our firm support of this project.

Libraries are places of discovery and learning. Books, programs, internet access — all of these things — introduce us to places we’ve never been, deepen our knowledge and broaden our perspective. I certainly know that this has been true for me, making those discoveries in the very rooms and on the very shelves of our library I used as a kid. This discovery continued in the fine libraries I patronized while living in New York City and Philadelphia and continues at our library in the many years since I returned to New Paltz as an adult.

Given this reality for me and so many others, it seems particularly appropriate to have this whimsical fingerpost sign sited at the library. This sign will be a very visual fixture that will remind us just how big our world is and how vast the things we’ve yet to learn and experience are.

The board and our director are appreciative of the consideration of the Village of New Paltz Design Review Board and Historic Preservation Commission. Our gratitude extends to Alan Stout for his vision and commitment to this project.

Richard Heyl de Ortiz, President

Elting Memorial Library

New Paltz

An ignoble smear

Let’s call Noble’s attempt to smear Frank Waters what it is — racist, baseless, petty fear mongering. Noble is using divisive tactics — playing on fear and prejudice rather than actual facts — to bias voters. It is transparently offensive and insulting to all the residents of the City of Kingston, not just registered Democrats. He should be ashamed.

Noble provides no evidence that Waters in any way agreed with, supported, or endorsed Tyrone Wilson’s posts and comments. Instead, Noble is attempting to project guilt by association — an invalid, false type of reasoning (fallacious). And he’s packaging it in the guise of insufficient condemnation. At the same time, Noble is desperately trying to link himself to being on the side of “good” by praising Metzger for swift action. I’m not sure who’s feeding him his talking points, but as those of us who actually read the news articles are aware, Metzger’s action wasn’t swift and was forced by the Times Union‘s imminent publication of the story.

As the former executive director of the Jewish Federation of Ulster County, I received several complaints about comments made by Wilson starting in the Fall of 2020. I investigated each and every one (and contrary to Wilson’s assertion, I and others attempted to address our concerns with him directly). As part of those investigations, I reviewed Wilson’s Facebook posts and comments up through the end of 2022. I can state unequivocally that I never saw Waters to have “liked,” commented, or otherwise demonstrated agreement on any of the posts at issue.

I would hope it’s clear that you can’t prove guilt merely by association. If you can project a person’s character and opinions on those with whom they associate, then Noble’s coworkers, friends and supporters are unethical liars. And unlike Noble, I have the factual evidence to support my characterizations.

Neil Millens

Kingston

Senate Bill S5632 needs supporting comments

NYS Senator Pete Harckam of the 40thSenate District and chairman of the Committee on Environmental Conservation, has introduced bill S5632 to his committee that would make it mandatory for utilities to provide an analog utility meter opt-out choice for their customers. The need for this has been underscored by many people and groups, including myself, who attest to the harm of digital meters on a person’s health not to mention the fire hazard associated with those meters. For 150 years there has been no complaints about the time-time-tested and very dependable, analog electric utility meter. On the other hand, digital meters have not been without serious incidents. People all over the country and all over the world have reported being injured by digital meter including and especially smart digital meters (ehtrust.org/educate-yourself/health-risks-posed-by-smartmeters/). I have provided much documentation on the harm of smart meters, unchallenged by any utilities, including Central Hudson, or the New York State Public Service Commission in this paper or in the courts aside from them making conclusory statements on the unsubstantiated biological safety. In Canada, Quebec had a moratorium on smart meters and Saskatchewan ordered 105,000 removed due to fires caused by a digital meters. In the U.S., Arizona recalled 50-60 thousand, Lakeland Florida removed 10,657, also due to fires caused by digital utility meters. New Mexico has banned them and 50 municipalities in California have banned them (electrahealth.com/Thousands-of-smart-meter-fires_b_452.html).

Let’s protect all New York power customers and get bill S5632 out of committee and on the floor for a vote by posting supporting comments at the bottom of the bills page on the New York State Senate’s webpage (nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2023/s5632).

Please urge others to do also. Thank you.

Steve Romine

Woodstock

Our judicial system is a fair and balanced system

John Butz, in another of his right-wing diatribes which managed to get past the new HV1 guidelines, attacks our judicial system to defend a 25-year-old CT man who was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison for using “a shield to temporarily pin a police officer to a door.” If I recall that case accurately, that man then used the shield to break into the windows of the Capitol and lead a violent invasion of it. Does Mr. Butz also want to defend the man who hurled a fire extinguisher at a police officer? Or the Texas man, armed with tactical gear and an assault rifle at the insurrection, who threatened to shoot his son if he went to the FBI? (He testified at his father’s trial). How about the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, Texas 3 Percenters and other domestic terrorists? Many, like this CT man, said they were sorry and lunatic Right-wing Republicans like Paul Gosar say it was just a tourist visit! Does Mr. Butz agree?

With the exception of some Trump appointees, including three on the Supreme Court and at least two other Federal judges lately in the news who are politically or religiously prejudiced, our judicial system is a fair and balanced system. A bipartisan Senate report found that at least seven people died in connection with the attack. These January 6 insurrectionists belong in jail.

Meyer Rothberg

Saugerties

Supporting zero waste in Hurley

We support Supervisor Melinda McKnight’s initiative to turn the Hurley Transfer Station into a zero-waste facility. Food waste makes up about 18% of our trash. Separating and composting food scraps and waste lowers our costs for trash and helps create compost. That’s a win-win for Hurley.

Food waste separation and composting will also help residents understand how much food waste we generate and consider opportunities to reduce this amount.

This is another example of Supervisor McKnight’s thoughtful leadership and principled management of Hurley’s affairs. Clearly the Hurley Town Board agrees with her since nearly all resolutions pass unanimously.

Tobe & Meg Carey

Glenford

Hypocrisy

Celebrating Earth Day? Earth Day must be celebrated every day because our only home is being destroyed faster than any tree can grow. I quote from Hudson Valley One’s April 19: “Saugerties green and clean days will be held on April 22 and April 23. All Saugerties residents are invited to celebrate (my emphasis) Earth Day on April 22 by pitching in to clean up roadside litter throughout town.”

Indeed, our town’s roads need to be rid of the garbage that accumulates. Yes, volunteers are needed. Yes, fellow residents care about our environment and the beauty it affords us all. And, yes, we need to let those volunteers know that our town appreciates all their hard work.

And, as I read this request, The Winston Farm development horror came immediately to mind.

Such incredible hypocrisy from our Town Board. Asking for help tidying our roads and then supporting a development that clearly is going to fill our hometown not only with destruction of hundreds of trees, but also the wildlife that depend upon them, acres of open land, potentially do irreparable destruction to our aquifer.

And garbage? If our roads are considered litter filled now, just take a moment to envision the amount that will be accumulating. It certainly will take more than requesting citizen volunteer cleanup crews to accomplish this task.

The “Saugerties Green & Clean” and the “Greening of Saugerties” promises are empty words at best and absolute deception at worst.

Those who promote and support this desecration should think twice about the legacy of Historic, Friendly Saugerties and perhaps of their very own.

Hopefully it is not too late.

Marjory Greenberg-Vaughn

Saugerties

Green and clean thanks

The Town of Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello Jr. and Town Board Members Leeanne Thornton, Peg Nau, Mike Ivino and Zac Horton would like to thank the listed participants for their involvement during the Green & Clean Days, which were held on April 15, 16, 22 and 23, 2023 through their collection of roadside litter along town roads to aid in the beautification and greening of Saugerties.

Volunteer team captains: Bob Howe, Barbara Krzywonos, Amy Feinberg, Linda Beck, Phyllis Clark, Barbara Hammerstone, Renee Reynolds, Annie Hoffstatter, Jessica Brott, Jennifer Mangione, Ted Suttmeier, Elin Menzies, Donna McClain, Tami Pelham, Kathy Bridges, Julie Coon, the Sagazie Family, Laura Swanson, Tress Palmer, MaryAlice Lindquist, Jon Light, Maureen Condo, Beth Woodard, Team M & T Bank, Donna Mehalak, Gaynor Ellis, Valerie Scott, Ray Howard, Charles Staby, Marilyn Wall, Dorothy Goren, Joanne Nichols, Eddie Johnson, N. Ligenbuhl, Cherie Jemsek and Linda Siegel and the volunteer team members who helped these individuals with the project.

The Town of Saugerties is very fortunate to have such an asset as these volunteers that have pitched in to do their part for the community.

A special thanks goes out to the transfer station manager Doug Myer and his employees for the collection of the gathered roadside litter and for accepting/disposal of the litter.

Fred Costello Jr., Supervisor

Leanne Thornton, Town Board Member

Peg Nau, Town Board Member

Mike Ivino, Town Board Member

Zac Horton, Town Board Member

Saugerties