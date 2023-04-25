Community members are invited to meet candidates for this year’s Kingston City School District Board of Education on Wednesday, April 26, 6 p.m., at Rough Draft, located at 82 John Street in Kingston. This is an opportunity in an informal venue to listen to why candidates want a three-year seat on the BOE. There will also be plenty of time to ask questions and have one-on-one conversations. A Spanish interpreter will be available. This year’s election, as well as the budget and capital project vote, will be held on May 16.

This event is organized by The Committee for Equity in Education, a local, all-volunteer group. For more information, contact them at info@kingstoncee.org or visit kingstoncee.org.