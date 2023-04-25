Wed. 4/26

The Lift Series w/ Half Waif at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 6pm.

Jack Grace at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Matt Hogan at The Dutch in Saugerties, 6pm.

Anjali Aurora at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Cocktail Zone with SVB in the Upstairs Lounge at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

The Music of Iannis Xenakis in the Bitó Conservatory Building, Performance Space at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 7pm.

Meat Wave / Kal Mark / Sunbloc at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Naughty Neon at Seasoned Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 7pm.

Michael Cormier-O’Leary / Babehoven / Strawberry Runners at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Hep Cat Hump Days with Corey Glover at the Park Theater in Hudson, 8pm.

Karaoke with DJ Tine and DJ BenEzra at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie,

Dead Last Wednesday with Gratefully Yours at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Thu. 4/27

Johnny Lawhorn and the Pentagram String Band at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Disco Metal Tour feat MMBD w Edwrds & Special Guests at Pauly’s Hotel in Albany, 6pm.

Open Mic at The Silk Factory in Newburgh, 7pm.

Jazz Thursdays at 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Wajd وجد: A Sufi Music Concert at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Low Lily Concert Release Concert / Hey Bub at The Ashokan Center, 7pm.

DJ Uncle Rudy’s Guide to Dance Music in the 20th Century at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Marissa Nadler / Clarice Jensen / Domestic Drafts at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Richard Lloyd’s Television at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

The SteelDrivers at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30pm.

Sasha and the Valentines / Felt Out / No No Finger at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Jay Collins at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 8pm.

Speed Wagon: The REO Experience at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Sarah Perrotta at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Thursday Piano with Dave Cohen at the Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 8:30pm.

Fri. 4/28

Live Wire Panic at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Hey Bub at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Speakeasy Cabaret with the Dust Bowl Faeries (trio) in the Upstairs Lounge at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Ariana and The Mix at Divine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm.

Josh Colow & Funkathology at Tilda’s Kitchen in Kingston, 7pm.

S.A.T.O (Ultimate Ozzy Tribute) / Double Shot / Thunder / INC / Nervous Wreck at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

David Chapman Trio at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Barrelhouse Blues at Newburgh Brewing, 7pm.

Follow Suit Band at Newburgh Brewing, 7pm.

Alex P. Suter Band / Roche & Collins at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

FAC night with a place both wonderful and strange / SVB at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Mike Risko Band at District Social in Beacon, 8pm.

Yacht Lobsters: Soft Rock of the 70s and 80s at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 8pm.

Josh David Barrett / Judah Tribe at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Adam Jacobs / Jealous Fates at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 8pm.

An Evening with Amanda Palmer at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Jonah Smith Band / James Maddock at the Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Jack Spann at the Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 8:30pm.

House of Toasted: Free Your Soul, A Night of House, by DJ H2O and Friends at Toasted in Newburgh, 9pm.

Bill Skillz at Quinn’s in Beacon, 9pm.

What? at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sat. 4/29

Brunch: Artie Tobia at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Peter Einhorn at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Moonshine Creek Bluegrass at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

6th Annual Polish Dinner Dance with music by Maria & John at Germania in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Wild Earth Gala with afterparty by Underground System at the Andy Murphy Midtown Center in Kingston, 5pm.

The Deadbeats at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Sacred Oath / Lost Legacy / Reaper / Black Dawn at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

John Andrews & The Yawns (Record Release Show) / Robert Earl Thomas / Bobbie Lovesong / Woodsist DJs at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Andrew Jordan at Divine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm.

Dzubia / Anderson / Siegel / Syracuse at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Margaret Glaspy / Jules Olsen at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Betty for HOPE: A Benefit Concert for United Way of Ulster County’s Raising HOPE Mentoring Program at the Rosendale Theatre, 7:30pm.

Half Moon Prom at Half Moon in Hudson, 8pm.

N.O. 149 at District Social in Beacon, 8pm.

Martin Sexton & KT Tunstall at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 8pm.

Glass Pony / Laura Leigh Band at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Thaddeus Michael D’Agostino at the 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Steely Dan: Celebrating Bard’s Iconic Alumnae in Olin Hall at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 8pm.

Greg Hawkes with Eddie Japan performing the music of The Cars at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

I’m Your Man: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen with Robert Burke Warren & Friends at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Dr. Magkneetoe’s Medicine Show at The Silk Factory in Newburgh, 8:30pm.

Piano with Noel Cary at the Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 8:30pm.

Slam Allen Band / Gabe Stillman Band at the Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm.

90’s Nation Dance Party at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9pm.

Emo Night w/ Junket & Friends (Full Band Sets) at Toasted in Newburgh, 9pm.

Hold Blue Museum at Quinn’s in Beacon, 9pm.

Colvin & Company DJ Service at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 10pm.

Sun. 4/30

Colony Fireside Brunch with Markley & Balmer at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Blues Brunch with Bennett Harris at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Brunch: Eddie Seville at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Golden Formula Band at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Mister Roper at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 4pm.

Honoring Wayne Shorter on International Jazz Day: The Robert Kopec Quartet at the Rosendale Theatre, 4:15pm.

Brasskill at Darlings in Tivoli, 6pm.

Swdyt? / Eisenberg / St. Louis / Sawyer / Tcheser Holmes / Matt Mottel Duo at Tubby’s in Kingston, 6pm.

New Trio: Previte / Pray / Esposito at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6pm.

Sunday Night Swim: A Monthly Ambient Series at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Gratefully Yours at the Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 7pm.

Clay Melton at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Edmar Castaneda at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Mojohand / Matthew O’Neill at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Hold Blue Museum at Quinn’s in Beacon, 9pm.

Mon. 5/1

Karaoke w Cowboy Del at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Tues. 5/2

Club Draw at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8:30pm.