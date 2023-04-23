The annual vote for school board candidates is just around the corner in districts both local and across New York State, and as is often the case, incumbents running for another three-year term are faced with challenges from fellow members of the community.

Most school districts had a deadline of Monday, April 17 for prospective candidates to turn in petitions, including the Saugerties Central School District, the New Paltz Central School District and the Onteora Central School District. Kingston school board candidates have until Wednesday, April 26, to submit petitions. There will be three seats carrying three-year terms and one seat to fill the remaining year of an unexpired term.

Four candidates are running for two open seats in the New Paltz Central School District: Heather Kort, Jason Clark, Liz Bonhag and Joseph Londa.

In Saugerties, three seats are up for grabs with five challengers on the ballot: Jeffrey Riozzi, Carole Kelder, Timothy Wells, Ashley Sanders and Andrea Viviani.

Five candidates are running for three open seats in the Onteora School District: Emily Sherry, David Wallis, Kristy Taylor, Clark Goodrich and Emily Mitchell-Marell.

Hudson Valley One will profile candidates ahead of the School Board election next month. Voters will determine who will earn a seat on their local School Board when they head to the polls on Tuesday, May 16. Also on each district’s ballot will be their 2023-24 budget