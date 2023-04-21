Mohonk Preserve invites Ulster County neighbors to visit the Preserve and receive a free one-month pass during the Healthy Ulster Pass Program distribution Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23. Visitors with proof of Ulster County residency may obtain their passes at the Preserve’s Visitor Center on Route 44/55 in Gardiner, the Testimonial Gateway Trailhead on Route 299 in New Paltz or the Spring Farm Trailhead off Mohonk Road in High Falls from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. One adult must pick up passes in person for a maximum of four passes per household. The passes will be valid until May 26. Passes are limited and available while supplies last. Children 15 and under are always free with an accompanying adult passholder and do not require a separate pass.