According to school officials, James F. Shaughnessy, the long-time Kingston Central School District (KCSD) board trustee, has resigned his position. His resignation takes effect April 25.

School officials noted: “Because this seat will be open as of the Board Election and Budget Vote on May 16, voters will now be electing nominees for four positions.”

Officials went on to explain that the top three vote recipients will fill 3-year school board terms, and the fourth-highest voted-for candidate would serve the remainder of what would have been Shaughnessy’s term.

There are only six more days to submit applications for board candidacy, after which a full list of candidate names will be made available.