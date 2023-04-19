Recreational use of marijuana has been legal for some time in New York, but here in Ulster County we’re still waiting on our first official recreational dispensary. Oh, there are plenty of storefronts selling marijuana on the gray/black market, and Hudson Valley is a fine place to grow the plant. Counties have already hashed out whether or not they will offer dispensaries and lounges (where one can consume cannabis). The majority are allowing dispensaries, the minority are allowing lounges – but legal and regulatory wrangling created a situation where recreational weed consumers have had no officially sanctioned options in the area. Fortunately, that is likely to change soon thanks to a March 28 court victory in favor of opening dispensaries in the Mid-Hudson region.

Here we’re talking about a different supply: the supply of things to do on 4/20, universally recognized as a holiday celebrating the herb beloved by around one in five Americans. We rolled up the best weed-friendly events in Ulster County for you below. Hook up with your fellow red-eyed revelers and enjoy the freedom of the seismic cultural and social shift towards normalizing marijuana.

Opus 40 is the dream venue for a 4/20 show, with its monumental walkable sculpture and wooded sanctuary ambience. Mike Amari, known for his past booking magic at BSP and current publishing of the Chosen Family local music zine, has been drawing great acts to its grounds. The 4/20 show is a perfect fit, “an evening of pastoral psych folk and ambient compositions” featuring Hudson Valley group Nighttime, other New Yorkers Ben Seretan and Mark Trecka, and Lake Mary from Missouri. The outdoor show is weather-dependent and will likely be held in the rustic indoor museum, with the sculpture open from 5-6:30.

Dose the Rondout is a weed- and psychedelic-positive music project that brings legendary live tapes of the Grateful Dead out for a spin on occasion. This 4/20, they’ll be hosting a full-on live show at Tubby’s in Kingston with Sunwatchers and Dominick and the Family Band. There will be DJs all night, and folks will be in the parking lot doing tye-dye, so don’t blank on bringing a shirt.

While you’re searching for the source of that funky smell, catch the funkiest 4/20 show in Ulster County at Colony in Woodstock. Six-piece funk/rock/R&B outfit Drip! will be playing a powerhouse set of dancefloor-riling tunes. Grab your buds and cut a rug.

The quintessential genre of music for a live 4/20 concert would naturally be stoner rock, and StonerFest 2023 fits that description like a leather glove. The show is actually the day after 4/20 – Sat. 4/21 – at The Loft at Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie. Prepare accordingly for a slow, grindy, distorted lineup including Mantis, Golem, Tzara, Overturn, The 3 Skins and Interference.

At The Falcon in Marlboro, I Get Wild will be playing a tribute to Talking Heads. The venue invites concertgoers to “come light one up by the waterfall” and enjoy the show while a live artist draws on the big screen. Sensory overload! And don’t forget that The Falcon has some great eats to fulfill your munchies.

Our cover story on Spin Cycle Lava points you to another great 4/20 event with plenty of stoner rock vibes at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, but that bill features an even greater diversity of rock and indie acts.

Seasoned Delicious Foods in Lake Katrine is a Carribean joint known for its authentic savory dishes, and apparently they’re quite supportive of cannabis. Their event from 6pm-9pm invites anyone in the emerging industry to schmooze with other fans of the plant, eat some tasty food, and enjoy live music.

Rock Academy is presenting a Geroge Clinton tribute show on Fri. 4/20 and Sat. 4/21 at Wall Street Music Hall in Kingston. Though not explicitly a weed-themed show (hey, there are kids involved), the choice of George Clinton is a wink and nod to cannabis culture. Both shows are at 7pm.

Also on 4/20, UPAC will screen the quintessential stoner flick Dazed and Confused at 7:30pm. It’s miraculous that the coming-of-age comedy still holds up 30 years after it debuted. The same can’t be said for many other films on the subject. Then again, other films don’t have a breakout role by acting icon Matthew McConaughey and writing/direction from master auteur Richard Linklater.