Wed. 4/19

Michael Benedict Jazz Vibes Quartet at the Hudson Area Library, 6pm.

Darren Read at Keegan Ales in Kingston at 6pm.

Conor Wenk R&B Dinner at The Dutch in Saugerties, 6pm.

Manar Hashmi in Olin Hall at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Cocktail Zone with SVB in the Upstairs Lounge at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Dairy King: A night for drag kings and their fans at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

John Curran IV / Magic Mooka at The Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

The English Beat at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Karaoke at The Half Moon in Hudson, 8pm.

Thu. 4/20

Spin Cycle Lava / Shadow Witch / Of the Atlas / Phantom Sleeze / Leave It Behind / Sonic Blue / Lurking Class / Icebox Cake at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 4:20pm.

Lake Mary, Nighttime, Mark Trecka, Ben Seretan at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5pm.

The Whinin’ Boys: The Music of Hot Tuna at Keegan Ales in Kingston at 6pm.

Trivia with DJ Maxwell at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Third Thursdays Open Mic at Unison Arts & Learning Center in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Dose The Rondout 420 Presents: Sunwatchers / Dom & The Fam Band at Tubbys in Kingston, 7pm.

Big Screen Karaoke and Trivia at Newburgh Brewing, 7pm.

I Get Wild Plays Talking Heads at the Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Jazz Thursdays: Jacobs Jazz at 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Girl Named Tom at the Hart Theatre at the Egg in Albany, 8pm.

B.M.F REM at the Dogwood in Beacon, 8pm.

Bard College Presents: ‘RHYTHM IN BLUE’ Marcus Roberts Modern Jazz Generation and The Bard Jazz Innovators in Olin Hall at Bard College Annandale-On-Hudson, 8pm.

DRIP! at The Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Smithereens with guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Karaoke at the Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fri. 4/21

Abraham & The Groove at Keegan Ales in Kingston at 6pm.

Shades at Newburgh Brewing, 6pm.

DD OSAMA at The Loft at Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Live Jazz with Kelsey Jilette at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6:30pm.

StonerFest 2023: Interference / The 3 Skins / Overturn / Tzara / Golem / Mantis at The Loft at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

DJ: Photay at Tubbys in Kingston, 7pm.

For King & Country at the Times Union Center in Albany, 7pm.

Rock Academy presents George Clinton Universe at Wall Street Music Hall in Kingston, 7pm.

Corey Glover Soul Experience at the Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Kerryn Feehan, Myka Fox, and More at Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Brian Mitchell at the Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 8pm.

Concert with Cantus, an all-male a cappella ensemble at the Gardiner Theater in Pawling, 8pm.

dogboy / watergh0st / Hz Montana / Counseling at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

The Silos at The Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Cosmokaze at the Dogwood in Beacon, 8pm.

Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Jim Messina at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, 8pm.

Tool Tribute Band Schism at Empire Underground in Albany, 8pm.

Cantus Concert at the Gardiner Theater in Pawling, 8pm.

Funksway at District Social in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Fred Zepplin Band at The Silk Factory in Newburgh, 8:30pm.

Matty B at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Decades: A Musical Journey of Rock n’ Roll at the Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, 8:45pm.

DJ MK Ultra at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9pm.

RESIST: April 2023 – Shuffle the Decks 2 at the Fuze Box in Albany, 9pm.

Sat. 4/22

Hold Topher at Quinn’s in Beacon, 10am.

Live Brunch Music with Steve Black and Debbie Major at the Silk Factory in Newburgh, 11:30am.

Richard Sullivan & David Laks at the Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Brunch: The Country and Blues are Dead? featuring Michael Bram and Chris Vitarello at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Rhett Miller at the Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, 2:30pm.

Judith Tulloch Band in The Barn at the Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Hey Bub at Arrowood Farms in Accord, 5pm.

Record Store Day Concert with Gratefully Yours / Tigerman at Quinnz Pinz in Middletown, 6pm.

Scott McMicken / Arc Iris at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Outta My Head LP Release Celebration with Breach The Asylum, Flat Wounds, and Hostile Engagement at the Fuze Box in Albany, 6:30pm.

Jimmy Madison & Friends at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Rock Academy presents George Clinton Universe at Wall Street Music Hall in Kingston, 7pm.

David Kraai at Eastwind Hotel & Bar in Windham, 7pm.

The Van Pelt / Stuyvesant at Tubbys in Kingston, 7pm.

SunDub at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Chanticleer at the Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, 7:30pm.

Swing Dance to Gordon Webster at the White Eagle Hall in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Gibson Brothers Bluegrass James Earl at the Jones Theater in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Beethoven’s Ninth at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30pm.

Houndmouth: Chartreuse and Chandeliers at the Upstate Concert Hall in Albany, 8pm.

John Mueller Returns at 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Daddy Long Legs at The Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Dive Bar Disco at Reason & Ruckus in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Back In Black: The True AC/DC Experience at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Anthony Geraci and the Boston Blues All-Stars at the Towne Crier in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Crush at District Social in Beacon, 8:30pm.

All Eighties Dance Party at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 9pm.

Painted Blue Sky at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9pm.

DJ Majic Juan at the Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 9pm.

Earth Day 90’s Throwback w/ Run For Cover (Full Band) at Toasted in Newburgh, 9pm.

Rock n’ Roll Dance Party at the Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, 9pm.

Fulathela + Tschabala Self: Free to Move About at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9:30pm.

DJ Colvin & Company at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 10am.

Late Night with DJ Pete Pop at The Colony in Woodstock, 10:30pm.

Sun. 4/23

Jazz Brunch With Steve Raleigh at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Fireside Brunch with The Peter Einhorn Quartet at The Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Live Brunch Music with Hurley Mountain Highway and Rose Stoller at the Silk Factory in Newburgh, 11:30am.

Brunch: Too Blue at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Elly Winiger at the Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Dan Stevens Live on Classical Guitar at the Quartz Rock Vineyard in Marlboro, 1:30pm.

Carolyn Weller Duo at Newburgh Brewing, 2pm.

Beethoven’s Ninth at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3pm.

HomeGrown in The Barn at the Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Juno Award Winner and Bluesman Ray Bonneville In Concert at CTK Episcopal in Stone Ridge, 4pm.

T McCann Band at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 4pm.

Daniel Marc at the Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 4pm.

Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal Live Show! Featuring VC Royalty at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Latin ATM at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

New Trio: Previte / Pray / Esposito at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6pm.

Have Fun! / The Grandstand Jockeys / The Snorts / Shortwave Radioband at the Fuze Box in Albany, 6:30pm.

Francesca Hoffman / Aaron Roche at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Whammer Jammer: A Tribute to The J. Geils Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Reelin’ In The Years: An All Star Tribute to Steely Dan at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Zach Nugent & Dead Set at The Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

BMF One Hit Wonders at the Dogwood in Beacon, 8pm.

Mon. 4/24

Cosmic Supermarket: Chess & Vinyl w/ Ephraim Asili at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

World Famous Open Mic Night at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Open Mic with Kirsten and John at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Celtic Session at the Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 8pm.

Monday Jazz at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Tues. 4/25

Music @ Noon: Natalia Shevchuk at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 12pm.

My Prophecy at the Upstate Concert Hall in Albany, 6:30pm.

Callie Mackenzie at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.