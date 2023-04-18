Wed. 4/19

Emily at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Music Fan Series Presents: What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears? at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Little Richard: I Am Everything with Q&A at the Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 7:30pm.

Every Brilliant Thing at the Aquinas Theatre at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, 7:30pm.

Thu. 4/20

The Secret Life of Plants at the Orpheum Theater in Saugerties, 6:45pm.

Third Thursdays Curated Performances by Hudson Valley Artists at The Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Movies From The Balcony: Dazed and Confused (1993) at UPAC in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Rude Mechanics at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Wino: The Documentary with Special Guest Wino at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fri. 4/21

Return to Seoul at The Rosendale Theatre, 4pm & 7pm.

Rude Mechanics at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Murder Once Removed at the Coach House Players Theater in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Tig Notaro: Hello Again Tour at the Bardavon 1869 Opera House in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Barry Lyndon (1975) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Kerryn Feehan at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Bat Boy at the McKenna Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 8pm.

Bernhardt/Hamlet at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Todd Barry at the Towne Crier in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Dirty Dancing Film Screening at the Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, 8:45pm.

Sat. 4/22

Film Screening: Intermittent Attunement at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1pm.

Murder Mystery Dinner at The Academy in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Return to Seoul at The Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Murder Once Removed at the Coach House Players Theater in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Bernhardt/Hamlet at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Bat Boy at the McKenna Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 8pm.

The Shining at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein at the Rosendale Theatre, 9:30pm.

Sun. 4/23

Met Opera Live in HD: Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier [Encore] at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 12pm.

Rude Mechanics at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 2pm.

Bat Boy at the McKenna Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 2pm.

Bernhardt/Hamlet at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Return to Seoul at The Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Lolita (1962) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 4/24

Notre Musique at the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Tues. 4/25

It’s Okay to Be Different at UPAC in Kingston, 10am.

Whose Live Anyway at the Hart Theatre at the Egg in Albany, 7pm.

The Ulster County Italian American Foundation Presents: Cannoli: Traditions Around the Table and Umberto E. at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

The World at the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Haxan (1922) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.