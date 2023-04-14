Kingston school district parents received a message Thursday afternoon from Superintendent Dr. Paul J. Padalino detailing an incident where “it is alleged” that a bus driver “purposefully hit a hard stop on his breaks [sic] while students were standing” and then became “verbally aggressive” with the school’s principal when he boarded the bus to escort students.

The incident was alleged to take place on the last stop of the Miller Middle School Rt. 505 run. Students on the bus received health evaluations by the school nurse and no serious injuries were reported.

The bus driver in question was hired by bus contractor First Student. According to Padalino, he was “immediately revoked” after video footage of the incident was reviewed. Additionally, school officials said they are working with the Town of Ulster Police to pursue “all legal avenues.” A replacement driver has been arranged.

This school year, Kingston has had a number of bus-related woes, from stranding some students on the first day of school to bus accidents causing injuries and even a fatality.