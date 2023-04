The Saugerties Dog Park, located in a section of Cantine Field, is moving forward, town supervisor Fred Costello said at a Town Board meeting on Wednesday, April 5. Progress is being made thanks to the Town Highway Department and Parks Department as well as an anonymous donor, who has contributed money for the improvements needed to create the new amenity.

The Dog Park could be open in late spring, Costello said, with only the need to put down a grass surface and a fence to complete it.