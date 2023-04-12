The Saugerties Nightmares, a recreational women’s hockey team, took first place in the April Showers tournament on March 31-April 2 at Nashoba Valley Olympia Ice Rink in Boxborough, MA.

The Nightmares took on the Mother Puckers of Belmont, MA in Game 1 of the competition, winning 5-1 with two goals by Katie Baxter and Tina Dierna, Sarah Hamil and Emile Hauser each scoring one. Game 2 was a close 4-3 win over the Midnight Mustangs of Medford, MA which went to a shootout. Baxter was on fire, scoring two goals during regulation and one in the shootout. Emily Seawall had a goal in regular play and Cheryl Kranick added one in the shootout. Game 3 was another nail-biter with a 3-2 shootout win over the Outlaws of Upton, MA with Baxter and Seawall, each with a goal in regulation, and Seawall with the game-winner in the shootout. In the final championship round, the Saugerties Nightmares were dominant with a 5-0 win over the Midnight Mustangs with goals by Baxter, Seawall, Sarah Wright, Hamil and captain Tina Dierna. Goalie Amy Montalbano earned the shutout in the victory.

The Nightmares will host its annual May Melt tournament May 5-7 at its home rink at the Kiwanis Ice Arena in Saugerties. The event is a fundraiser for Miles of Hope, a local organization that gives back to area families who have been impacted by breast cancer.

For more information, contact Dierna at nightmareshockeysaugertiesny@gmail.com or 845-591-5545.