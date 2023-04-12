Wed. 4/12

Ubaka Hill Drum Circle at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: Phyrexia AWBO at POW Card Games and Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at the Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Ulster County Photo Club at the Town of Esopus Library, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at the Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Trivia Night at the Silk Factory in Newburgh, 7pm.

Thu. 4/13

Slow Stitch Club at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Rainbow Lounge Specialty Event: Guest Speaker Chelsea Elizabeth Goodwin at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 3pm.

“The Shape of Japan: Japan’s Controversial Territorial Claims Against China, Taiwan, Russia, and the Koreas” by Professor Alexis Dudden in Rockefeller Hall Room 200 at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 5:30pm.

Life Drawing at Arts Society of Kingston (ASK), 6pm.

Jen Beagin in conversation with Molly Prentiss at Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at the Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Fri. 4/14

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin at the Gardiner Library, 8:30am.

Book Club at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

D.I.Y. Flowerpot Craft at the Kingston Library, 3:30pm.

Kingston Library Book Club at the Kingston Library, 4pm.

Friday Crafternoon at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 6pm.

Friday Night Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games and Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Kumiko Trivet at the Wooden Boat School in Kingston, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at the Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Kingston, 7pm.

Lecture: Wiltwyck Cemetery’s Titanic Victim: William Gwynne at Wiltwyck Cemetery in Kingston, 7pm.

Poetry Reading and Q&A with Jennie Xie, Cynthia Manick, and Jennifer at The Pocantico Center in Tarrytown, 7pm.

Sat. 4/15

27th Annual Kids Classic at Rondout Valley School in Accord, 8am.

Beginning Sewing Class with Nancy Oldrey at the Gardiner Library, 9:30am.

D&D Campaign at the Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Magic: The Gathering – March of the Machine Prerelease at POW Card Games and Comics, 1pm.

Kumiko Trivet at the Wooden Boat School in Kingston, 6pm.

Der Rosenkavalier at the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston, 12pm.

Know Your Historic Building at the Kingston Library, 1pm.

Game On! at the Town of Ulster Library, 1:30pm.

Blue Marble Reads: Environmental Book Club at the Gardiner Library, 1:30pm.

World of Animals at the Mohonk Preserve in Gardiner, 2pm.

“Home From Here” with John Burton: Unison Spring Fundraiser at the Unison Arts & Learning Center in New Paltz, 5pm.

D&D Campaign at the Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

“Dissolving into the Hydrocommons: Ecological Art Practice as a Collaborative Movement” with sTo Len at the Ulster County Restorative Justice and Community Empowerment Center (RJCEC) in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Sun. 4/16

Spring Explorations – Nature’s Medicinal Benefits at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 10am.

Spring Wellness Workshop Morning Sip & Paint at Half Moon Rondout Cafe, 10:30am.

Kids’ Story Hour with Jason Vance at Rough Draft in Kingston, 11am.

Creation Station Pop-Up: PokemonFun at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at the Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Commander Sundays at World’s End Kingston, 1pm.

Bee Habitat at DRAW Studio in Kingston, 2pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

“Bee the Change!” with Hudson Valley Wellness Workshop: Creating Crystal Grids with the Four Directions at Waking Rain in Kingston, 2pm.

Hidden Treasures of the Hudson Valley – Local History Series with Tony Musso at the Gardiner Library, 3pm.

Hodgepodge Collage at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 4pm.

Time to Talk: A Talk and Conversation with Media Benjamin, Code Pink at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 4pm.

Trivia Night with Doug Grunther at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 4/17

Trash Printing! with Aurora Brush at the DRAW Studio in Kingston, 6pm.

A Reading with Sara Freeman at Reem-Kayden Center Laszlo Z. Bito ’60 Auditorium at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6pm.

Modern Mondays at World’s End Kingston, 6:30pm.

Mendelssohn Club at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Tue. 4/18

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Esopus Artists at the Town of Esopus Library, 1pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Rock-Wool Knitting Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Library, 5pm.

Panel Discussion on “Letters to a Writer of Color” in the Spitzer Auditorium at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

“The Mycocreative: exploring the connections between art, science and the natural world through a Fungal lens” with Luke Sarrantonio at the DRAW Studio in Kingston, 6pm.

Cooks in the Kitchen: Family Cooking Classes at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Ulster County in Kingston, 6:15pm.

Getting Crafty at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Writer’s Group at the Town of Esopus Library, 7:30pm.