Wed. 4/12

Wine Down Wednesday featuring Nate Liebert at City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery, 5pm.

Live Music with Shelley Levy at the Dutch in Saugerties, 6pm.

JV Squad at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 6:30pm

Sam Grisman Project presents the music of Garcia/Grisman at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Gong Bath with Samer Ghadry at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Data Unknown / Kaosmosis / Midnight Dental at Tubby’s in Kingston, 8pm.

Thu. 4/13

BMF U2 at Quinn’s in Bacon, all day.

Bugnut at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

DIY Kingston Presents: Mattelight / Grampfather / Schmave at Tubbys in Kingston, 7pm.

Big Screen Karaoke at Newburgh Brewing, 7pm.

Bassekou Kouyate & N’goni Ba at the Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Rhett Miller (of the Old 97s) Residency at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Tamarisk (Christina Carter / Andrew Weathers / David Menestres / Ben Vida / Zach Layton / M Geddes Gengras at Lace Mill in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Chase Rice at Upstate Concert Hall in Albany, 8pm.

Mark Westin at the Dogwood in Beacon, 8pm.

The Nerds at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Cabinet / Ferd at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fri. 4/14

Gartucky Karaoke Night at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 5pm.

Dine and Dance: Chrissy & Dan Pardo at City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery, 6pm.

Surefire Band at Newburgh Brewing, 6pm.

Morbid Angel at Upstate Concert Hall in Albany, 7pm.

Live Music with Banned Jezebel at the Dutch in Woodstock, 7pm.

Model / Actrix / Brutus VIII at Tubbys in Kingston, 7pm.

Ben Prevo at Tinker Street Tavern, 8pm.

Heavy Gauge at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Salsa Night at Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Chris Raabe Band at the Silk Factory in Newburgh, 7pm.

Hamel at the Di’Vine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm.

The Dark Horses: George Harrison Tribute at the Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

An Evening with Natalie Merchant at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Tiffany at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

The Woodsmen at the Dogwood in Beacon, 8pm.

Lucky House at District Social in Beacon, 8pm.

Rodney Greenblat at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8pm.

The Heavy Heavy / Shane Guerrette at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Country Hell plays the music of the Pogues / Yard Sale at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Bell Bottom Blues: Eric Clapton Experience at the Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm.

DJ Majic Juan at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9pm.

EDM Night w/ DJ Flex Master Lex at Toasted in Newburgh, 10pm.

Sat. 4/15

Ethan Levy Live Music with Brunch at the Silk Factory in Newburgh, 11:30pm.

Strawberry Fields: Ultimate Beatles Brunch at the City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery, 12pm.

Conor Wenk Bluegrass Brunch at the Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Met HD: Der Rosenkavalier (Strauss) at UPAC in Kingston, 12pm.

Brunch: Jim Pospisil at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Callie Mackenzie at the Quartz Rock Vineyard in Marlboro, 1:30pm.

Hillbilly Parade Acoustic: Live Brunch Music at the Silk Factory in Newburgh, 2pm.

The 209’s at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

John deVries Memorial at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 6pm.

Blank Hellscape / Chronophage / Sopdet at Tubbys in Kingston, 7pm.

Teri Roiger Quartet at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Rudy’s Backbeat at the Di’Vine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm.

Homegrown featuring Mike O’Leary at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Worldsucks / Aulnes / Ereptile Destruction at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

August Burns Red: 20 Year Anniversary at the Upstate Concert Hall in Albany, 7:30pm.

Amendola Vs. Blades with special guests Skerik & Cyro Baptista at the Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

The Moss Ensemble at the Doctorow Center for the Arts in Hudson, 8pm.

An Evening with Natalie Merchant: Keep Your Courage Tour at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

The Classics at Tinker Street Tavern, 8pm.

B.M.F Ziggy at the Dogwood in Beacon, 8pm.

Blank Hellscape / Chronopage at Tubby’s in Kingston, 8pm.

EFW Presents: Angelica Sanchez at St. Andrew’s & St. Luke’s Church Beacon, 8pm.

An Evening with Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories at the Bearsville Theatre in Woodstock, 8pm.

David Foster at Tarrytown Music Hall, 8pm.

Orleans Acoustic at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Charlene & The Atomic Cowboyz at District Social in Beacon, 8pm.

Matt Mottel at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Midnight Image Band at the Silk Factory in Newburgh, 8:30pm.

SuperFolk: An Evening with Happy Traum, Freebo, Alice Howe, Cindy Cashdollar & Jerry Marotta at the Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Community Rave Network at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Crawdaddy at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Punk Night (Multiple Band Sets) at Toasted in Newburgh, 10pm.

Salsa Night with DJ Diego at Newburgh Brewing, 9pm.

All Eighties Dance Party at Bacchus in New Paltz, 10pm.

Sun. 4/16

Colony Fireside Brunch with Doug Marcus at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Latin Jazz Brunch with Pablo Shine at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 11am.

Let it Rain Duo: Live Brunch Music at the Silk Factory in Newburgh, 11:30am.

Brunch: The Bargain at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

The Don Miller Jazz Trio at the Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Scott Martin Live on Electric Guitar at the Quartz Rock Vineyard in Marlboro, 1:30pm.

Xperience Fuzebox with Sonic Sacrifice, Zeffler and Southbound Renegade at the Fuze Box in Albany, 2pm.

Andy Fisher Duo: Live Brunch Music at the Silk Factory in Newburgh, 2pm.

Bob Stump at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 2pm.

The Arborline at Newburgh Brewing, 2pm.

Hillbilly Parade “AcoustiBilly” at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Howland Chamber Music Circle presents Inbal Segev, cello and Juho Pohjonen, piano at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 4pm.

Timothy Hill, Fred Lonberg-Holm and Michael Bisio at The Lace Mill in KIngston, 4pm.

Pathogenic at Upstate Concert Hall in Albany, 5pm.

Andrew Jordan at Darlings in Tilson, 6pm.

New Trio: Previte / Pray / Esposito at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band at the Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 7pm.

Danielle Nicole / Brandon Miller Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

GhostgrindGoddexx / Bugger / Salva Bryn / Brednotbred at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Person 2 Person: Eric & Houston Person at the Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Black Coffee Blues at the Dogwood in Beacon, 8pm.

Bennett Harris at Tinker Street Tavern, 8pm.

Mon. 4/17

Karaoke with Cowboy Del at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

World Famous Open Mic Night at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Celtic Session at Tinker Street Tavern, 7:30pm.

Tues. 4/18

Open Turntable Vol. 2 at Tubbys in Kingston, 7pm.

Alex Castle at Darlings in Tilson, 6pm.

Little Feat: Boogie Your Spring Away Tour at Troy Savings Music Hall, 7:30pm.

Bernhardt Worstheinrich at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8pm.

The Mountain Goats at Empire Live in Albany, 8pm.