The timing of fireworks on July 4 in Saugerties has aroused controversy in the past, with starting times varying and many town residents disappointed by shows starting either earlier or later than the announced time. The reason was that in the past, the start of fireworks was keyed to the end of the baseball game that night.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds Director Greg Chorvas suggested that the time be a more definite 10 p.m., rather than dusk, which was specified in the Town Board’s motion on Wednesday, April 5. Chorvas explained that twilight could interfere with the visibility of fireworks if launched at dusk.

Also, games are now starting shortly after 6 p.m., rather than 7, and if the game is tied after nine innings, extra innings are limited to one. Games in the past have run to 15 or more innings, with fireworks starting late. While some sports fans might grumble about having to hang around for more than an hour for the fireworks display if a game is especially short, “You can’t have it both ways,” Chorvas said. Also, “Games can now end up in ties.”

The motion, as reworded, reads, “To approve a fireworks permit for Kevin Fischer of American Fireworks Display, LLC, to a fireworks display at Cantine Field, to begin at 10 p.m. and end at approximately 10:30 p.m.”