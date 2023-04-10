A bench has been installed in memory of Bob Hughes at the lower parking area of Moriello Park by the iron bridge above Tributary 13 in New Paltz.

Hughes was very active in the community with municipal endeavors and fellowship activities. He was an environmental advocate and researched and co-established The Town of New Paltz’s Wetland Protection Ordinance.

Judy Joffee, Hughes’s spouse, purchased the bench with the intention “for all who wish rest to sit and enjoy the pulse of life — the waters of the creek, frog and bird calls, folks walking and talking, dogs playing, vehicular sounds on Route 32 and soon happy sounds of people enjoying Moriello Pool. Appreciation is extended to the supervisor’s office and the town highway department for direction and implementation in actualizing this project.”