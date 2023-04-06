The Kingston Police Department will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back event on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Andy Murphy Neighborhood Center from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

The drugs collected will be properly disposed of with the Albany DEA Office. No needles or injectables (including EpiPens, etc.) will be accepted. All other prescription drugs are welcome.

“This event will not only help get unused and potentially dangerous prescriptions out of your home and the reach of children, but is also a great way to contribute/celebrate Earth Day,” said Kingston Mayor Noble. “By properly disposing of prescription drugs, we are keeping these chemicals and toxins out of our wastewater streams. I encourage residents to clean out their medicine cabinets and help us make this a successful Drug Take Back event.”

“The Prescription Drug Take Back is a great program that gets unused prescription medicines off the streets and out of the wrong hands,” said Kingston Police Chief Egidio Tinti. “We have a bin at KPD headquarters where we get a lot of prescriptions dropped off on a regular basis, but this nationwide event is a good way to raise awareness of the harms that old prescriptions can have in our community – and to our environment.”