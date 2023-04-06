You’ve probably heard about the Town of Catskill’s cultural explosion over the last few years, perhaps reading about it here in the pages of this paper. One of the unsung heroes of the scene has been Spike’s Record Rack, a well-stocked used record shop and meeting ground for local music fans. The enterprise is turning five years old this week, and will be celebrating this Fri, Apr. 7 with an all-day event featuring food, drink, and of course, music.

Food and drinks start at 4pm, with empanadas from Mermaid Cafe, ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s Albany, complimentary liquid refreshments and beer from local favorites Crossroads Brewing.

Music starts at 1pm and will include live DJs streaming on WGXC all day, including Avalon Lounge owner Liam Singer, Otto Hauser (Vetiver/Espers), Chris Bishop (Garage Hangover), Brian Kantor (Fruit Bats) and Yana Lil-Jerk (Soul! Soul! Soul!). Also performing a live in-store music simulcast on WGXC that evening are Brian Dewan, Robot Hand, and Mikaela Davis. The event is free to attend, and the vinyl selection is deep and distinguished, with plenty of budget cuts as well.