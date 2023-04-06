Woodstock is a wellspring of rich history. Its arts colony origins are legendary, and some would say they never ended. The town continues to be a hotbed of culture, with a greater number of music venues and art galleries per capita than most places in the world.

For over a decade, the Historical Society of Woodstock has made considerable progress in connecting the community with its past. They have conserved, preserved and exhibited a large collection of artifacts, tirelessly collected data and documents, and organized events to get residents engaged in local history.

The group relies on donations, sponsors and fundraising to continue their mission, so they’ll be kicking off their spring season with a benefit concert on Sat. Apr. 8 at 7pm, taking place at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center in Woodstock.

Local favorites The Marc Black Band will headline the show, featuring the eponymous inductee in the New York Chapter of the Blues Hall of Fame. The band features several other local music pros: Amy Fradon, Eric Parker and Mike Esposito, and plays danceable blues with folk roots.

Also performing will be Sabrina & the Gems, a Hudson Valley psychedelic funk/rock band featuring fierce and poetic vocals from Sabrina Miller and another local legend – Rennie Cantine – providing guitar fireworks on a range of vintage and modern instruments. The group also features Johnny Nitcher, Mike Dubois and Conor Wenk.

Tickets are $20 at the door and $18 in advance, available at historicalsocietyofwoodstock.org.