Wed. 4/5

Spring Fling Cookie Decorating Class with Jen from Elemental Cookie at City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery, 6pm.

Dewey Drop-In Use Your Words: Lives Thrown Wildly Off-Script w/ Laura Didyk at Dewey Hall in Sheffield, 6:30pm.

Thur. 4/6

Memoir Writing Workshop with Helena Rho at the Gardiner Library, 5pm.

Distinguished Speakers Gang Chen and Pauline Newman at Vassar College in Taylor Hall in Poughkeepsie, 5:30 pm.

Hand Knitting Chunky Blanket Sip and Craft at Magnanini Winery in Wallkill, 6:30pm.

Author Talk: Soundings by David Gonzalez at the Kingston Library, 6:30pm.

Fri. 4/7

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin at the Gardiner Library, 8:30am.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Twelfth Night, or What You Will at the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

“When Goths Discover Brown” Poetry Reading by R.M Engelhardt & Dimitri Wild at the Fuze Box in Albany, 8:30pm.

Sat. 4/8

Girls Write Kingston at the African Roots Library in Kingston, 10:30am.

Introduction to Burlesque: Glove Appeal at MountainView Studios in Woodstock, 6pm.

Twelfth Night, or What You Will at the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Mon. 4/10

Writers Group at Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Local Author Showcase: Featuring Local Poets at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5pm.

Tues. 4/11

Writer’s Group at the Kingston Library, 11am.

Book Talk with Michael Smith at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Speaker Series: Silvia Federici at the CCS Hessel Museum of Art at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 5pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Library, 5pm.

Intro to Home Composting at the Kingston Library, 6pm.

Community Writing Workshop with Grace Bialecki at the Gardiner Library, 5pm.